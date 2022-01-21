Loans alarm, what changes for Serie A: Juve have the case of team B, Genoa with 13 ‘cases’ | First page

The new FIFA rules represent a turning point in the world of football. Of the market, in particular. From 1 July 2022 to 30 June 2023 each club can have a maximum of 7 professional players on loan and as many on loan at any time during the season.; from 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024 the maximum limit drops to 7; then from 1 July 2024 to 6. In addition, at any time during a season, a club can have a maximum of 3 professional footballers on loan from another club and vice versa. However, this rule does not apply to players aged 21 or less and to products from the youth sector.

JUVE – What changes in Serie A? From the next transfer market session, the clubs will have to review their strategies, there will no longer be the possibility of sending so many players on loan and plans will have to be changed. Let’s see who are some of the players who will be managed differently by the clubs from next year. Juventus, for example, has Gori (25 years old) in Como and Frabotta in Verona: he too, at 22, in the event of another loan next season, would go to cover one of the seven slots provided by Fifa. Douglas Costa – today at Gremio – is not a ‘case’ to manage, because his contract with Juve will expire in June and will not be renewed. What happens with the Under 23 team? Nothing, basically. Fifa in the press release speaks of ‘club’, and therefore there is no separation between Juventus A and B (different teams, but the same club). The bianconeri have a maximum of seven players to lend and borrow between team A and team B.

INTER – At the end of the season Andrea Pinamonti will return to Inter from the loan at Empoli: despite the 22 years of age he turned in May, if the Nerazzurri decide to shoot him again with the same formula he should not be considered among the seven players who can lend next summer . It would be an ‘extra’ loan, because he grew up in the Inter youth sector; as well as Di Gregorio (at Monza). Different speech for Valentino Lazaro, on loan to Benfica and over 21: the Austrian would fall within the new regulation decided by Fifa.

MILAN – Milan will evaluate Pobega’s future in the summer, but would have no problem sending him back on loan because he grew up in the Rossoneri youth sector (situation identical to that of Pinamonti). Caldara? He is 27 years old, he grew up in the youth sector of Atalanta and this year he is on loan at Venice with the right of redemption. If Venezia do not take him outright and AC Milan decide to send him back on loan, he would be one of the seven players that the Rossoneri can give around.

THE OTHERS – With these new rules, the problem could be those mid- and low-ranking clubs that have many players over 21 on loan around the world (and not grown up in their youth sectors). Think of Genoa, which has 13 players on loan outside Genoa: Agudelo is 23 years old and is on loan at Spezia, Biraschi has just gone to Karagümrük with the same formula as did Sabelli in Brescia. Remember the striker Claudio Spinelli, taken in 2018 by Tigre? He is on loan in Ukraine to Oleksandriya and would be one of 7 players to cover the slots. Last summer, more than 7 players over 21 and not grown up in the rossoblù youth sector that Genoa shot on loan. From next year, it can no longer be like this. Sassuolo are another of those clubs that will have to change something from the next transfer session: Marchizza (Empoli), Adjapong (Reggina), Erlic (Spezia), Sala (Crotone), Odgaard (Waalwijk) and others will no longer be able to be filmed all together on loan to other clubs. New rules, new strategies. The loan regulations will change from next year.