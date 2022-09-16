Lob haircut: ideal for refining features

If what you want is to renew the style of your hair and you’ve always loved the bob cut but want to try something a little different, try the lob cut style

This is the solution to achieve a change and make yourself a new look, with the advantage that it is not too extreme and if you like long hair, it will continue to be. It is one of the best cuts you can choose because it is also very flattering. If you don’t know what it is, here we tell you what it consists of.

How is the lob or long bob haircut?

The lob cut It is one of the most comfortable haircuts that you can choose without losing style. This cut is ideal because it is light, easy to comb, and also has a shape.

The lob cut is a derivative of bob cut, with the difference that the lob cut is a little longer than the bob. It has the same air of the bob cut where short hair is the protagonist, but in this case, a little less risky for those who have not yet decided to cut it a few centimeters more.

It is perfect for those who like the bob but do not want to change their style completely. In addition, its advantage is that it is somewhat chaotic and “messy” but it is also easy to comb. This is a haircut that will not only help your look look refreshed but also it also sharpens your features.

How is the bob cut different from the lob?

In addition to the lob cut It is slightly longer than the bob cut, the traditional slanting bob cut where the ends are longer than the back of the hair, on the lob it can vary. Here the length can play more, and allow wavy hairstyles, especially flattering for those with heart-shaped or round faces. This hairstyle will help give a more refined effect on your features.

Emilia Clarke wears a lob or long bob with waves Photo: Source: Instagram @emilia_clarke

Choosing a bob cut has many advantages, among them, in addition to giving it an appearance of finer features, it makes the hair more dynamic and you do not need to do much to comb it, on the contrary, you can stick to some easy options as the cut itself already gives you the styling options you need. If you are looking for inspiration, the lob or long bob cut is chosen by celebrities such as Gal Gadot or Emilia Clarke (with them you can get a lot of inspiration in hairstyles and ways to wear your hair).

