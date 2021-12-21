“Lobotka great director. On the goal canceled against Milan …”

Naples: Spalletti’s press conference

“It’s always a disappointment when you don’t have players of that level available (Insigne positive and Osimhen injured, ed). Hoping that it improves the situation for all Italians, now we have to deal with the risk that something might always happen. new. We also have the imposition of continuing to score points because the games pass and never come back. It is not after all that we summarize the games not won by supporting what happened during the period in which they were played. We have a difficult game ahead of us and we must continue that game development. It is as if that game were all a continuation. We must ensure that we have never left San Siro. “

Spalletti on the African Cup

“It becomes easy for me to say that the African Cup of Nations, in such a delicate moment in which people are put at risk, I have defined it as an invisible monster. From my point of view it is so. Then I will greatly appreciate what it is. it will be seen in the Africa Cup of Nations matches because there are the best players in the world, but when I then enter my dressing room and I don’t see statues like Koulibaly and Osimhen there are no references. Even there it is hoped that common sense and reason of the institutions will make evaluations correct and profound “.

Spalletti on the moment of Napoli

“When the matches are so close together, you have to take a few more hours before tracing the final line-up. From this training this morning, done in a true and correct way, in order to think about the future with confidence. The reactions will be seen this afternoon, I’m talking about the legs and muscles of the boys. Then they’ll tell us about them tonight. If he calls me tonight after dinner I’ll tell him. “

Spalletti on the goal canceled against Kessiè

“It was probably an offside for someone particular in the heat. There and then for someone there was a bit of doubt in the debate, but then coldly everyone expressed and said – including the institutional bodies of the AIA – that it is about a UEFA and FIFA rule, expressing themselves unanimously. And if someone wants to stay warm, without having cooled it down, it is his choice. More clear than this situation it is difficult to find it again, so I don’t understand what you are talking about. “

Shoulder pads on Lobotka

“Like all Napoli players, Lobotka is above all a good guy. There was one and a half and he’s gone, we sent him away last year. I’ve always had great directors, great numbers four. The good director is the one who knows how to do everything well, the great director is the one who makes sure that the team does everything well. Lobotka belongs to the second category, he is a great director. There are many great directors on the team, there are Lobotka and Fabian, then it depends on whether you play with one director alone or with two lower ones who share the tasks. The director is often the one who saves the coach from madness. a great director inside, you rely on his plays. Great players have passed through here, for example Jorginho is a great player in that role. “

Shoulderpads on Osimhen

“Osimhen will not be there tomorrow, it is not with him that you can win this match”.