Local authorities, over 200 municipalities overdue with their budgets because they risk failure due to non-collection of taxes and penalties

In mid-November two thirds of the Sicilian municipalities had not yet approved the forecast budget 2021-2023 and still, one step away from the close of the financial year, in the public administration database they are missing over 200 budgets, more than half of which expected just from Sicilian administrationsAnd. The data are contained in a dossier prepared for the agency Adnkronos from Local government study center based on government data.

Very often the impasse is of a technical nature. The budget must be approved in overall financial balance for the exercise of competence, that is, there must be a balance between expenditure and final income. For many entities, especially Sicilians, the exits clearly exceed the enter and, no longer being able to intervene on the front expenses (already reduced to a flicker and to the minimum required by law), the only way to reach the goal would be to act on revenue leverage, increasing them, that is, reducing the provisions and deficits by improving the collection capacity of its income.

The fact is that the ability to collect taxes and penalties is on average so low that the proceeds are not even enough to cover the minimum wage that each municipality must guarantee as part of its management. Put this down on paper impossibility of balancing the accounts, is equivalent to declaring the financial distress. The result is the stalemate in which hundreds of organizations find themselves today. Among the entities that have spent almost the entire year in provisional operation, alongside the Sicilian municipalities there are also those Calabrians (11%), Campania (9%), Lombard (4%), Lazio (3%), Piedmontese (3%), from Abruzzo, Puglia, Basilicata, Marche, Sardinia and Molise. But it is no coincidence that more than 60% were Sicilian. Sicily is probably paying for a historical one less attention to collection and, at times, lack of prudence on the part of financial services managers.

The criticalities related to the impossibility of drawing up budget estimates occur for the most part in the institutions that they spend too much and badly. The sword of Damocles is increasingly represented not by over-indebtedness, but, paradoxically, by over-credit. That is to say that the real flaw in the system is the very low collection capacity of many administrations, of which numerous and huge problem / difficult to collect loans go to excessively inflate the doubtful credit fund and, more and more often, make it impossible to reach the final balance between the revenue and expenditure appropriations of the budget. The fact that so many institutions cannot offer adequate services o making investments aimed at promoting employment and supporting the local economy, does not benefit either the affection for public affairs or the average income capacity and does not create fertile ground for improving tax loyalty.