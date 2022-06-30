Local Congress must guarantee protection to minors: Erika Rodríguez

Personal interests and those of political parties must be left out of the legislative work to meet the most heartfelt demands of the children and youth of Hidalgo, said the local deputy, Erika Araceli Rodríguez Hernández, upon receiving the results of the Children and Youth Consultation 2021 carried out by the National Electoral Institute (INE) in the entity.

The legislator not only recognized the work of the electoral authority for the development of this activity, but also the participation of minors between 3 and 17 years of age who in this way gave their opinion on the most heartfelt issues within their environment that require an urgent solution, since it has important value to influence this sector of the population.

“Today the boys and girls need a positive response from the authorities, the best investment is to ensure that children in the state have a better present and future; this event is important, this space is for minors that should be here in Congress of the State its voice, because all states must guarantee that minors have their own judgment according to their age and maturity,” he said.

Likewise, Rodríguez Hernández referred the inclusion that must exist within the LXV Legislature“we need to unite the work and it is enough that we grab the podium for a personal moment of partisan color

We are dealing with complicated issues such as the environment, we need to occupy these spaces to provide results”.

For her part, the member of Training and Civic Education of the Local Board of the National Electoral Institute (INE) in Hidalgo, María Magdalena González Escalona, ​​presented some of the most relevant figures of this Child and youth consultation in the entity, which took place from November 1 to 30, 2021, with the installation of one thousand 26 physical and virtual boxes, which were attended by 279 volunteers and where 192 thousand 352 minors between the ages of 3 and 35 cast their vote. 17 years old.

Likewise, it reported on the use of ballots in Spanish, indigenous language and Braille, to serve minors from indigenous peoples and communities, as well as those who have some visual disability; these actions, he added, allowed 23.34 percent of the population of this sector of the population to express their opinion, this is a universe of 824 thousand 137 minors within this age range.

Finally, González Escalona delivered these results to the Legislature and urged its members to generate actions that really benefit children and adolescents, since they require security in all areas to have a better quality of life, and not just numbers that they be forgotten after this exercise, but that they generate better conditions for the minors, because in this way they will have confidence in their authorities.

During the delivery of this document in the Local Congress, the presence of the president councilor of the Local Council of the National Electoral Institute (INE) in Hidalgo, Jose Luis Ashane Bulos; interim president councilor State Electoral Institute of Hidalgo (IEEH), Ariadana González Morales; the local deputy, Michelle Calderón Ramírez; and the electoral adviser of the INENorma de la Cruz Magaña, who issued only a virtual message.