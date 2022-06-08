Local deputies endorse reforms to the Law for the Regularization of Premises

By: Michelle Moon

The intention is to raise the cadastral value of homes so that they can access regularization programs…

In session of United Commissions for Municipal Affairs and Urban Development of the LXI Legislature of the State Congress, headed by deputy Adolfo Alatriste Cantú and Guadalupe Leal Rodríguez, unanimously approvedreforms to the Law for the Regularization of Rural, Urban and Suburban Properties in the Private Property Regime of the State of Puebla to increase the cadastral value of homes originally contemplated in the regulations and that they have the opportunity to access regularization programs of estates.

According to the legal explanation, the initiative issued by the State Executive seeks a social benefit and that more people have access to these actions, in such a way that the proposal to reform the second paragraph of article 17, of the Law for the Regularization of Rural, Urban Properties and Suburban in the State Private Property Regime of Puebla is that the cadastral value is up to one million 053 thousand 609 pesos to be able to access the regularization program for rural, urban and suburban properties in the private property regime.

When using the word, the deputy Iván Herrera Villagómez, spoke in favor of the people of Puebla having access to this type of benefits and having legal certainty; while the deputy Tonantzin Fernández Díaz, supported this Law published on January 12, 2021as he pointed out that previously only properties with a value of 700 thousand pesos could be regularized and now the owners of a property of more than one million pesos will be able to access the program.