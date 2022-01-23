Local medicine is waiting for good news – Corriere.it

Dear Schiavi, Community Houses are based on the presence of associated general practitioners (Mmg) and other health services with extended hours. A good idea to strengthen territorial medicine, which today is not very close to the needs of users, at least in terms of available times, the possibility of booking, the availability of various services. On December 22nd, with great echo, the first Community House in Milan was inaugurated in via Rugabella in the site of the previous outpatient clinic. Living nearby, the next day I went with pleasure to choose one of the doctors: I saw new plates and new signs but I found it closed. I returned in January but found no news: in fact the new Community House looks a lot like the old outpatient clinic. I am sure that sooner or later the doctors will be there but was the virtual inauguration necessary? Marcello Crivellini

Dear Crivellini, I waited a few days to publish your letter because I thought I would give you not one, but two good news: the first that in the meantime the doctors in via Rugabella have arrived and the second was to be the go-ahead from the government to strengthen medicine. territorial. We have the bone but not the pulp yet, in short. However, something is emerging between the Regions and the Ministry of Health that goes in the direction announced by Councilor Moratti (Corriere del 21 novembre): the increase in the ceilings for young doctors in training schools (it would go from 650 to a thousand patients) and an enlargement of the loan ceiling for family doctors (relieved of some bureaucratic tasks). These are swabs on an emergency, but they mark a first step in the right direction, like the 203 community houses which – it was announced – built in Lombardy by 2003. Like you, we hope that the inaugurations are not virtual, and that Lombardy boldly embarks on the path of a less hospital-centric health system, looking at the family doctor as a resource and not as a problem. The organizational structure of health must be rethought and what has never been done in the past must be done: a binding system with awards and objectives for family doctors, a corporation to lead and not to be left to itself in the indifference of politics, but not even go into disarray, as in the first phase of the pandemic.

