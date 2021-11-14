Locate your contact on WhatsApp (without sharing the location) with this trick

There is a very simple and quick trick that will allow you to locate your contact on WhatsApp without sharing the location

Self Whatsapp it is still today the number one messaging platform in the world, it is also and above all thanks to its many features available. They know it well developers, which are continuing to work to integrate new and potentially more useful ones than those already present.

One of these concerns the sharing of location, which for some time has also been available in real time. But have you ever wondered if you can locate your own contact even without asking him personally? Actually you can, with this one quick and easy makeup.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Too many groups to follow? WhatsApp will make your life easier thanks to this convenient option

WhatsApp, how to locate a contact without sharing the location

If you want to locate a contact on Whatsapp without direct location sharing, just use this simple trick. There are only two basic requirements: you must have a Windows computer and the other person must use frequently WhatsApp Web. The first thing to do is to open your browser and close all tabs except that of the messaging app. Once this is done, you have to press the key combination Control + Alt + Del and then click on Manage Activities. Press the key Windows + R and the Run window will open, in which you will have to type “cmd” and press Enter. Another window will open, where you can type “netstat -an”And press Enter again.

MAYBE YOU ARE ALSO INTERESTED >>> Thumb up or thumb down? YouTube has made its choice, the interface is preparing for the big change

If you have performed all the steps correctly, it will appear the IP address of the person to “spy on”. Just go to a site that allows geolocation and you will get the indicative position at the time you wrote for the last time. It can also be done on MacOS, opening the Terminal and entering the sequence “netstat-an”. Among the various IP addresses, the one of the person you spoke to will also pop up.