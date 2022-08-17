Locatel summarizes preventive and decisive medicine in a bracelet

With the premise of implementing efficient and disruptive methods to ensure the health of Venezuelans, Locatel launched a new technological device on the market: On time.

This Tuesday, August 16, the pharmacy network held a special meeting with the media regarding the launch of its new way of doing telemedicine.

the journalist Gladys Rodriguez was in charge of conducting the press conference that was attended by the management of Locatel and specialist doctors who will form part of this new line of telemedicine.

On time It is the first and only bracelet that exists in the country that has medical service plans and consultations through its platform. Each and every one of them available to the public.

This bracelet summarizes preventive and resolutive medicine in one place. A) Yes, Locatel will continue to watch over the engine of life for Venezuelans: their health.

Approximately 350 doctors are registered on the platform; more than 95% Venezuelan, which have been validated in other countries to be able to grant, sign and seal certified medical prescriptions endorsed around the world.

Time came to change everything

«We do not believe in coincidences but in causalities. For this reason, today we reinforce the fact that the work we are doing is unique and transcendental for Venezuelans,” he stressed. Ruben BrettManager of Institutional Relations of Locatel.

In the particular case of the network of pharmacies, it was highlighted that they are always in constant search for innovative services that, due to a country issue, have not materialized. However, the need to resume projects that, in his opinion, need to be broadcast, has always overcome any setback.

“The pandemic made us open our eyes to a reality beyond good ideas,” said Bretto. “For Locatel It was obvious that we should be the reflection of a disruptive services channel, we needed to find a way to alleviate the need -in terms of health- in Venezuela, “he said.

Thus they came to the conclusion that the telemedicine it was the best way to do it. The national and international search to have this service began then.

On time summarizes, in a plastic bandage, the best of medicine, treatments and medical prescriptions.

Locatel’s bracelet

The device is available 24/7, 365 days a year at any time and at any time. Not only in Venezuela.

There are 3 basic ways of communication: telephone, through the app and through the website .

. It has no inclusion or exclusion criteria based on age. From a newborn to an older adult over 100 years old, they can use the band without inconvenience.

The service also has no discrimination schemes; if you suffer from some type of disease, it is not synonymous with exclusion.

13 medical specialties are included. This is one of the main differences, in terms of Telemedicine, that other companies within the country are implementing. These, for the most part, are being managed by a call center that has general practitioners or pediatricians in care for the public. Its resolution level is much lower than that exposed by Locatel.

And the list goes on.

«We have baptized ourselves as the Uber of health, doctors are not in a call centerare available in the cloud, providing service to all registered users”, stressed Bretto.

The fact that currently On time counts 15 thousand daily queries. This is a considerably higher figure than usual, taking into account the medical services available in the country.

It has 12 approved countries. In these places you can have contact with the service, issue a medical prescription and automatically go to a pharmacy without having a local consultation.

In addition, services such as nutrition and monitoring will be incorporated. “All this as a form of support so that people not only have a corrective service at hand but also a preventive one regarding their health. Having healthier people implies having more active and better citizens », she concluded.

The scheme of On time it’s divided in:

Member at a cost of $10 a year per person -$0.80 a month- has an unlimited medical team available, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

at a cost of $10 a year per person -$0.80 a month- has an unlimited medical team available, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. To band a bracelet that identifies the patient’s data at the time the scan is performed QR code which is in it. It has a very condensed ‘medical history’, with data that may be important in an emergency. It will help to take better actions in terms of protocol. The cost is $12 per year for Telemedicine + the band.

a bracelet that identifies the patient’s data at the time the scan is performed which is in it. It has a very condensed ‘medical history’, with data that may be important in an emergency. It will help to take better actions in terms of protocol. The cost is $12 per year for Telemedicine + the band. On time , in addition to the telemedicine concept mentioned earlier, you have unlimited acute medications. There is a list according to different pathologies. The doctor may make a prescription that can be withdrawn at any time. Locatel at the national level. Its cost is $40 a year.

, in addition to the telemedicine concept mentioned earlier, you have unlimited acute medications. There is a list according to different pathologies. The doctor may make a prescription that can be withdrawn at any time. at the national level. Its cost is $40 a year. On Time Plus, which is a fusion of the previous 3. Telemedicine, unlimited acute medications and band. The cost is $42 a year.

this 2002, Locatel will continue to create effective concepts to improve the health of Venezuelans. It will also bet on its expansion: currently, it has 56 stores nationwide and the opening of 6 more is expected in the last quarter of the year. In addition, it has 17 in Colombia and 2 in the United States.

For more product information, enter the website of Locatel.

