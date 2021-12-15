Locatelli: ‘7% of infected children have Long Covid’ – Medicine

In addition to the risks of serious Covid “there is evidence showing that about 7% of children can develop prolonged symptoms of Long Covid.

These numbers express why we must greet with joy the fact that Italian families can take advantage of the opportunity to vaccinate children “. Vaccinating them, moreover,” makes it possible to guarantee school attendance, face-to-face teaching and playful-recreational activities that are very important for an adequate psychic development “. Thus Franco Locatelli, president of the Superior Health Council, during the press conference on the vaccination campaign in pediatric age.

The vaccination against Covid between 5 and 11 years, he points out, “offers an important tool to protect children from the risk of serious illness. ECDC estimates that every 10,000 pediatric symptomatic cases there are 65 hospitalizations, 6 intensive hospitalizations and one death. . In addition, in pediatric age Covid can manifest itself with multisystemic inflammatory syndrome, which occurs at an average age of 9 years, 45% of cases are diagnosed between 5 and 11 and 70% may require intensive therapy “.

“We enthusiastically welcome the opportunity to vaccinate children for health, psychological and social factors.” First of all, it should be emphasized that between the ages of 5 and 11 “we have seen a significant increase in the incidence, which in recent weeks reached 250 cases per 100,000 people, with a significant increase compared to other age groups, including the over 12 in which the majority part of the children have been vaccinated “. Like this Annamaria Staiano, president of the Italian Society of Pediatrics (Sip), during the press conference on the anti Covid-19 vaccination campaign in children at the Ministry of Health.

“Between the ages of 5 and 11 there were about 250,000 children infected with Sars-Cov2 in Italy, with 1,450 hospitalizations, 36 in intensive care and 10 deaths”. Furthermore, “with the pandemic – said Annamaria Staiano – we have seen a more than significant increase in psychiatric disorders, from anxiety and depression to cases of self-harm or obsessive-compulsive behavior, up to an increase in suicide or attempted suicide. enormous social unease that must be prevented, together with strictly medical factors “.

Today, vaccines for the youngest children, between 5 and 11 years old, start, a potential audience of 3.6 million children. The official start is on the 16th, even if Lazio anticipated the V-day, starting with the most fragile children. And the third doses are also being administered – as of this morning 12,078,543 – over 59% of those who have completed the vaccination cycle for at least 5 months have been reached.

“The pediatric vaccines have arrived in the hubs specially set up for the pediatric vaccination campaign and everything is proceeding according to the schedule“. Thus the Lazio Regional Health Councilor, Alessio D’Amato. “We decided to leave immediately without wasting time and today the recruitment was taken care of by the pediatricians considering the most fragile children. The administrations will start in the afternoon from the Spallanzani Institute and from the other hubs throughout the territory” he adds.