Locatelli crazy about Juve: “I have a dream: that’s what I want to win!”

Manuel Locatelli, gave an interview to the YouTube channel of the Serie A League, recounting his arrival in Turin and the desire to win a trophy with the black and white shirt.

The former Sassuolo midfielder recounted the two moments that most have him excited since he joined Juventus: “I have experienced two goosebumps in particular since I joined Juve. The first when I signed the contract and saw Juventus Football Club written, it was something fantastic. The second when I went to the stadium and for the first time I saw my shirt with my number and my surname. It was a great emotion, I took the shirt, I kissed it and I said to myself: Manuel, now you are here and it is time to play“

Locatelli, Juventus, Statements

He also talked about Massimiliano Allegri and of winning mentality“Qhen they told me there was still Kakà and for me it was really exciting, the coach complimented me, I was happy and it was a really nice moment. He is an expert technician and he is a winner, he has shown it on the pitch that he knows how to win and that is what he teaches us. When you arrive at this club, the winning mentality is the first thing you notice and it is what allowed Juve to do something unique, you immediately perceive it, not only among the managers but precisely in the context and throughout the Juve world. We are aware that we have to do better. I have a dream: to win an important trophy with the Juventus shirt“

Finally finished talking how to play at Juventus and the match, scheduled for tomorrow, against Venice“For me in Juventus the way of playing has changed, but in the end I always play all roles with my characteristics, maybe the form has also changed, but the concept for me is always to try to play the ball in the cleanest way possible. , trying to make important plays: it was what I did also at Sassuolo.

Venice? We face a good team, they have a coach who makes them play well, but all the games are difficult because Serie A is not an easy championship, but we are Juventus and we must always win.“