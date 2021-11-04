Locatelli: ‘Pfizer vaccine for children between 5-11 years by Christmas’

ROME. “Pfizer vaccine in Italy also for children aged 5 to 11 by Christmas”. He said it to “Good morning”, come on Sky TG24, Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Health Council and coordinator of the Technical Scientific Committee. Pfizer “is a safe vaccine approved in the United States by the FDA and CDC”, explained Locatelli, answering the question whether the vaccine is absolutely safe for children, also in light of the start in the USA of the vaccination campaign against Covid for the age group. age 5-11 years.

Regarding the beginning of the same campaign, we too “I say – added Locatelli – that when they are approved in Italy, and consequently first in Europe, it must also be a choice in our country: in part, children must also be protected from, albeit rare , serious or prolonged manifestations of Covid, also to allow them to have all the social spaces they deserve and to help reduce viral circulation. I think there are very good reasons for vaccinating children ». Likely, he continued, «I believe that the EMA can reach an evaluation and approval by the end of the month, first half of December. At that point we can leave there. We all know then how, in fact, Ema is extraordinarily fast in approving, responsive in giving immediate applicability in the country ». “By Christmas – concluded Locatelli – I think it is a reasonable hypothesis”.

Figliuolo’s appeal on the third dose

Meanwhile, the extraordinary emergency commissioner, Francesco Paolo Figliuolo, in a circular sent to the Regions entitled “Indications on the continuation of the vaccination campaign”, launches an appeal: increase the administration of third doses, as well as complete the primary vaccination cycle for those who are still he did not do it.

Taking into account “what is happening in other European countries, the commissioner invites the Regions to” reinforce the work of information and awareness on the anti SARSCoV-2 / COVID-19 vaccination, also in relation to the possibility of scheduling its administration in conjunction with influenza vaccination; guarantee the additional possibility of accessing vaccination directly at vaccination hubs without a reservation, alongside the usual procedures; systematically resort to the “active call”, booking the subjects interested in the “booster” dose also through the local medicine network, with the broadest involvement of general practitioners, pediatricians of free choice and pharmacists ” . The same Regions will act in the same way in the event of a future expansion of the target groups for the primary vaccination cycle (pediatric population in the 5-11 year range) or the “booster” dose (for example age groups below 60 years).

