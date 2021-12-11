Locatelli: “Third dose, the data confirm: 93.3% effective against serious illness”

The pandemic diary is approaching two years. The emergency has been going on for a long time, but today it is quite different. Because if the fourth wave now delivers perhaps the peak moment, the comparison with last winter is largely favorable, even if the present requires the utmost caution. Above all, Italy holds up more than the rest of Europe. The “shield” of vaccines resists, but must be intensified: the effort to run with third doses, whose first results in terms of efficacy deliver a solid message (93.3% efficacy against serious illness), is intense in all the country. Immunizations for children will also start next week. Omicron, the new variant that scares the world, appears decidedly marginal in Italy.

Professor Franco Locatelli, president of the Higher Council of Health and coordinator of the Technical Scientific Committee (CTS), starts from the numbers of the weekly monitoring to trace the picture of the country: “The Italian situation remains, together with that of Spain, the most favorable of the European context, despite an increase in the incidence in our country: it has grown to 176 weekly cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, compared to 155 last week. The national estimate of RT is at 1.18, slightly lower than last week, while the “projected RT”, that is that of next week, should fall again, to 1.07. Lombardy? It seems to me that we still have a favorable picture ».