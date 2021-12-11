Locatelli: ‘Two moments of goosebumps at Juve: the signature and the kiss on the shirt. The debut at Milan with Allegri and Kakà … ‘| Market

The Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli he released some statements to the official channel of the Lega Serie A: “I have experienced two goosebumps in particular since I am at Juve: the first when I signed the contract and saw Juventus Football Club, it was something The second is when I went to the stadium and for the first time I saw my shirt with my number and my surname, it was a great emotion, I took the shirt, I kissed it and I said to myself: ‘Manuel now you’re here and it’s time to play’ “. Luckily I’m a guy who keeps dreaming, also because in our world it is impossible to stop, I know I have to keep improving, I have individual and collective dreams like winning an important trophy with Juventus. ”

“For me in Juventus the way of playing has changed, but in the end I always play all roles with my characteristics, maybe the form has also changed, but the concept for me is always to try to play the ball in the most appropriate way. clean as possible, trying to make important plays: that was what I did at Sassuolo too “.

On Allegri and the first time that Locatelli has been called to the first team at Milan: “When they told me there was mister Allegri, there was still Kakà and for me it was really exciting, the mister had complimented me, I was happy and it was a really nice moment. He is an expert technician and he is a winner, he proved it on the pitch that he knows how to win and that’s what he teaches us “-