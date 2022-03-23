Location and how to get the 7 Elden Ring Legendary Spells and Enchantments

When talking about FromSoftware games, you often hear that magic is the easy way. And although it is true that magical powers are usually particularly useful, they are still one more option among all the possibilities offered by soulslike. So don’t let anyone judge you for shooting with a build that puts the focus on intelligence or faith.

What is not in doubt is that Elden Ringthe latest work from the Japanese studio, is the game with the highest number of spells and enchantments… And also the one that presents the most spectacular! This makes the builds magic are very tempting… Even if ours are the giant swords and shields.

But among all the magical arts present, there is a handful that stands out above the rest: are the 7 legendary spells and enchantments of Elden Ring, the most powerful in the entire game. Obtaining them requires following a series of very specific steps, and most of them are only accessible in the final stages of the adventure… Or if you have the sufficient level and skill.

To help you achieve them, we have prepared this guide in which we explain where to find and how to get all 7 elden ring legendary spells and enchantments. Let’s go there!

Flame of the fallen god

you can get the Flame of the fallen god relatively soon. After passing Stormshroud Castle and defeating the boss, Godrick the Grafted, you will reach Liurnia.

Near the first place of grace in this second area you will see one of the wind pillars that allow you to rise on the back of Torrentera.

Use it and you will soon find the Evildoer’s Eternal Prison where Adan, the Fire Thief, awaits you.

defeat him and you will get this powerful legendary enchantment as a reward.

Greyoll’s Roar

To get Greyoll’s Roar you must defeat the enemy that gives it its name: the Ancient Dragon Greyoll. To find it easily, go to the third church of Márika, in Necrolimbo, and look for a teleporter in the pond to the west, near the church.

By using it, you will reach Montedrago. Travel south, cross the bridge, and you’ll soon see a small Golden Tree. South of the tree is Greyoll’s domain (no loss).

Instead of fighting the creature head-on, we recommend that you find the place of grace right behind it (fort Faroth) and rest. Now attack Greyoll from behind without fear of retaliation.

By defeating the Ancient Dragon Greyoll you will get five dragon hearts; head to the Church of the Dragonborn Communion, east of Necrolimbo, and exchange three hearts for Greyoll’s Roar.

Azure Comet

The Azure Comet has become one of the most popular spells in the Elden Ring both for its power and its spectacular nature (comparisons with the kamehameha are inevitable). To obtain it, you must travel to Mount Gelmir, located northwest of the Altus Plateau.

Follow the path around the volcano and you will soon reach the Hermit’s Village. To the north is the place of grace Primal Sorcerer Azur, where a mysterious and silent character awaits you.

Interact with the wizard and you will get the Azure Comet spell, one of the most powerful spells in ELden Ring.

Ruin Stars

To get the Stars of Ruin, you must first get the spell we just told you about, the Azure Comet. After obtaining it, talk to Sellen, the sorceress who hides in the basement of the ruins of the post in Necrolimbo, and a new optional quest will start.

Next, head to Fort Faroth in Caelid and look for a graveyard. In the back, hit the wall behind the wizard and you’ll discover an illusory wall; Proceed through the dungeon and you will soon find Lusat. Talk to him to get the Stars of Ruin.

ancient stars

To get the Ancestral Stars you must follow a series of steps. The first is to defeat Radahn, the powerful boss south of Caelid.

This will allow you to enter Nokron, Eternal City, through the crater that will open up in Necrolimbo. Keep going and you’ll reach the ancient forest, where you’ll find an underground path that leads to a boss fight…or bosses, rather.

After defeating the gargoyles, find the coffin and interact with it to travel to a new area: Deep Root Fund. Once here, walk (very carefully) along the roots and look for a small cave that the giant ants have made their home.

Overcome the cave and the dangers that lie within to get the Ancient Stars enchantment, one of the most powerful in the Elden Ring.

Black Moon of Ranni

Obtaining the Black Moon from Ranni requires following the quest from the witch Ranni, which means advancing quite a bit in the history of the Elden Ring.

The first step is to talk to her in her tower, which you will find in the courtyard of the Caria Mansion (be careful with your hands). From here, you must follow the steps of the quest: defeat Radahn with the help of Blaidd, explore Nokron, defeat the dire shadow…

Finally, you will reach the Lake of Putrefaction and you will face Astel, Voidborn. After this, you will be able to access the Moonlight Altar, the inaccessible plateau of Liurnia.

To the south of this location you will find the Tower of Chelona. Overcome the riddle (you will find the first turtle climbing the cliff, immediately to the west; the second is on a ledge, to the east; and to find the third you must use the pillar of the wind that is near the Eternal Prison of the conniving boss ) and, at the top of the tower, you will find the Black Moon of Ranni.

Goliath Starfall

To find Goliath’s Starfall you must travel to the Peak of the Giants, one of the last locations in the Elden Ring. There, you must look for the Tower of Heresy that is to the East of the small Golden Tree.

In order to enter, you must look for the broken bridge in the vicinity; To walk, you will discover that it is an invisible bridge.

Proceed very carefully, looking for the faint blue glow that marks the places where you can step and using objects such as rainbow stones, and you will finally reach the back of the Tower of Heresy. At the top awaits you Goliath’s Rain of Stars, one of the best enchantments in the Elden Ring.

And so far our guide with the 7 legendary spells and enchantments of the Elden Ring. Have you managed to get them all?