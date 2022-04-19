Location of all legendary talismans in Elden Ring

We tell you exactly how to get each of the legendary amulets and talismans that are scattered throughout the adventure.

Throughout our adventure, due to all the difficulties that Elden Ring exposes us, we will always need to be well armed but also protected to be able to solve all those dangers that appear to us, but not everything is about weapons and armor, but there are also talismans and that you should always have one of them equipped.

And among all those talismans that we can find in Elden Ring, the legendary ones stand out above all, some amulets that will serve us much more than to protect or attack, but unfortunately they are hidden in certain areas of the map that will require us to have to find a way to them.

So in this guide we are going to tell you exactly where to find the legendary talismans that exist in Elden Ring and exactly what its effect is.

Elden Ring Legendary Talismans: Where Are They And How To Get Them

These are all the legendary talismans and where to find them:

Radagon Icon

We must go to the Academy of Raya to Lucaria from the hall of grace of the plenary sessions. From there go outside, then go to the right, turn the corner, use a ledge and we must locate a ladder where when you climb it you should find a chest with the talisman inside.

Equipping it shortens the casting time of spells and enchantments.

Talisman of Radagon’s Ulcerated Mark

We basically find it in the strong Faroth of Caelid. We must go to the roof of that cellar that is full of bats, and drop down through the correct hole in a room where we will have the talisman next to a corpse.

Equipping it increases the attributes but also the damage received, so pay attention to this.

godfrey icon

Reward for killing the enemy located in the eternal prison of the Altus plateau, specifically Godfrey The Grafted.

Equipping it improves abilities, enchantments, and also charged spells.

Moon of Nokstella

You are going to reach the city Nokron of the Eternal City as part of Ranni’s quests. Specifically, the chest that contains this talisman is right in the area where you will find slugs and giant ants, so just try the stairs that are in this area and that lead to the interiors of buildings, and in one of them you will find the corresponding chest with the amulet.

Equipping it increases the number of memory slots.

Large Shield Charm with Dragon Crest

When you cross the lake of rot inside the tree at the grace spot on the inner wall, as soon as you exit the balcony and turn left, go the only possible way until you reach a church roof through some roots giants.

Go around the bell tower until you find a hole in the ceiling that will allow you to fall onto a beam, there you will find the chest with the talisman.

Equipping it increases the negation of physical damage.

Marika Ulcerated Mark

To get this talisman we must go to Elpahel inside the guardian of the hieratic tree. So head to the grace room of prayer, go outside, drop down different columns to the moat.

As soon as you have gone down and see some enemies, you can turn around, and right at the bottom you will find the talisman, although we already told you that you need a stone sword key to enter this room that contains it.

If you equip them, the attributes are increased but also the damage received is increased.

Ancient Lord’s Talisman

To obtain this talisman we must start from the place of grace that is located on the side of the great bridge, the same one that allows you to access the fight against Maliketh. As soon as you get out of there go to the left, go through a corridor until you reach a balcony. Locate a ladder that you will have to go down, and at the bottom you should find a chest with the aforementioned talisman.

Equipping it extends the duration of the effect of spells and enchantments.

Boon of the Golden Tree + 2

One of our favorite talismans, but to get it you must first complete Farum Azula, and from there enter the Forbidden Lands, and when you go southwest use the elevator. Once we have used it we must go west, locate another of the elevators but this time it will take us down, and we will reach the warrior area.

From there we locate some stairs through which we can go down, and when we reach the southern end we will find the amulet next to the remains of a tree.

If we equip it, our life points are increased, but also the resistance and the maximum load of equipment that we can carry.

So when you go through those areas don’t forget to pick them up to make your character more powerful.

