“Lockdown at Christmas? You have to be patient”

The arrival of the Omicron variant in Europe it raised an alert as several countries were already facing a new resurgence of the pandemic. Little is known about its actual danger, but the WHO has identified the low vaccination coverage and few swabs as a “toxic mix”Which could generate new variants.

Omicron variant in 23 countries, cases almost doubled in South Africa

In South Africa, where the Omicron variant was first identified, today’s cases have almost doubled compared to yesterday: 8,561 infections, with a positivity rate of 16.5%, according to data from the National Institute for Communicable Diseases reported by Bloomberg .

The WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, spoke at the press conference to take stock of the Omicron variant. “At least 23 countries of five of the six regions of the World Health Organization have now reported cases of this variant and we expect the number to grow, ”he explained.

“In the world we have a toxic mix low vaccination coverage and very few tests ”which could continue to generate new variants unless a solution is found, added the WHO director general.

Omicron variant “more transmissible”, risk of lockdown at Christmas?

What many experts agree on is that the new variant appears to be more contagious of the above, but there is still no evidence of a greater severity of its effects. So far the reported cases have shown mild symptoms, and according to what the doctor who isolated the variant reported, none have been hospitalized.

The WHO Head of Emergencies, Maria Van Kerkhove, he specified: “We do not have all the information on transmissibility” of the Omicron variant, “even if there is some element suggests that it is more transmissible”.

But Europe runs the risk of a lockdown at Christmas? The executive director of the UN agency, Michael Ryan, called for “patience” because there is still a lot to discover about the Omicron variant.

Omicron variant, Israel’s preliminary data on the third dose

At the moment, preliminary data from Israel allow us to breathe a sigh of relief, as the third dose appears to protect against the Omicron variant as well. But these are data still to be verified and, according to the advisor to the Minister of Health, Walter Ricciardi, should be taken with pliers.



The data “are promising,” Ricciardi told Adnkronos, “but we must be sure. We need confirmed scientific data ”.

The epidemiologist Pier Luigi Lopalco he always told Adknronos that “the protection given by three doses of the anti-Covid vaccine is very high against all variants of Sars-Cov-2 known so far”. As for Omicron and Israel’s data, “they are still preliminary”.



Virgil News | 01-12-2021 20:05