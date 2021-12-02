lockdown at Christmas? You have to be patient

“In the world we have a toxic mix of low vaccination coverage and very few tests, which will continue to generate variants unless a solution is found.” This is the alarm raised by the director general of the World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom at a press conference on the coronavirus situation, in light of the discovery of the new Omicron variant. Asked whether European countries should prepare for a Christmas in lockdown, the executive director of the UN agency, Michael Ryan, said that we must “be patient” and wait to learn more about the Omicron variant. Meanwhile, he stressed, “governments in Europe should examine their epidemiological situation, introduce control measures, increase surveillance and testing and ensure that those who are vulnerable or at risk are offered the vaccine”. (COVID: THE LATEST NEWS LIVE – COVID VACCINE: DATA AND GRAPHICS ON ADMINISTRATIONS IN ITALY, REGION BY REGION)

WHO: “Omicron seems more transmissible, but more data is needed”



“We do not have all the information on the transmissibility of the Omicron variant of Covid even if there is some element suggests that it is more transmissible”, added WHO emergency chief Maria Van Kerkhove, specifying that in the “coming days, not weeks “, there should be more information on the new variant and that there is still the possibility that Omicron may become” more transmissible in the future “.

The first data on Omicron, as stated by a WHO official, suggest that most of the infections related to the new variant of Covid are “mild”. Furthermore, at present, there is no evidence to suggest that the effectiveness of the vaccines has been reduced by the new strain.