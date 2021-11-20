LOCKDOWN for EVERYONE, even for the vaccinated! The Situation in Europe, not only Austria and Germany (VIDEO) »ILMETEO.it

COVID: LOCKDOWN for EVERYONE, even for the vaccinated! The Situation in Europe, not only Austria and Germany (VIDEO)

It will be lockdown for everyone! THEn Austria the situation is very serious. Due to the dramatic trend of the pandemic, as also reported by the newspaper Republic, in Upper Austria and in the Land of Salzburg Monday 22 November a general lockdown will be triggered for the entire population and not just for the unvaccinated.

The weekly incidence per 100 thousand inhabitants in Salzburg today is 1672 and in Upper Austria 1557. “We no longer have great room for maneuver”, said the governor of Upper Austria, Thomas Stelzer. The lockdown, he said, it will last a few weeks and it is necessary to allow the operation of hospitals.

But it doesn’t stop there: always in Austria, from 1 February 2022 it will be imposed the vaccination obligation for people who have not received any dose by that day of the Covid-19 vaccine. This was announced by the Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg (OeVP) speaking from Innsbruck to the entire nation. Austria becomes the first EU country to impose the vaccine.

Germany is also not doing well at all. In the last few days, the fourth wave is expanding in a very violent way, with record numbers of new COVID positives: over 65 thousand in the last 24 hours. Just think that the hospitals of the Bavaria, one of the worst affected regions, were forced to ask for help from Italy, sending the first German patient in a hospital in Merano.

And now the Länder are asking the vaccination obligation for health professionals. The Chancellor replied directly to them Angela Merkel: “stricter restrictions for the unvaccinated”, he assured.

The country’s 7-day incidence rate also increased, reaching 336.9 out of 100 thousand inhabitants, as the Robert Koch Institute: “We have never been so worried as now”, said the president of the institute, Lothar Wieler, in a videoconference intervention. The estimates of the infections, according to the institution, “they are more than gloomy” and behind the current recorded cases, at least double or triple the numbers would be hidden. “The emergency, therefore, is serious and the risk is to a truly terrible Christmas if we do not take something against the current trend “.