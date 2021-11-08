Lockdown for the unvaccinated, for Locatelli it is impossible in Italy to introduce the Austria model

For the coordinator of the Scientific Technical Committee, it is impossible to introduce the Austrian model in Italy as well, which provides for a light and selective lockdown, limited to the unvaccinated, because it would not be a viable solution “both in concrete operational terms and in terms of compatibility with constitutional rights “.

From today, Monday 8 November, the selective lockdown for the unvaccinated is triggered in Austria, to try to stem the fourth wave of Covid, which is exploding in Europe. It is actually a series of restrictions that will only apply to those who are not yet immunized. In many places of sociality, those who are not protected by Covid-19 will not be allowed to enter: we are talking about restaurants, personal care centers, clubs, hotels, cultural events, gyms, cinemas, all places forbidden in the absence of vaccine. If such a measure were also introduced in Italy, according to some scientists, it could limit the risk of triggering the yellow zone in many regions, given that, despite the vaccination campaign is going on, RT and incidence are increasing in many areas of the country.

But in Italy the proposal to issue the green pass only to vaccinated people, as the consultant of the Minister Speranza Walter Ricciardi also suggested yesterday, according to the coordinator of the Scientific Technical Committee and President of the Superior Health Council Franco Locatelli is not a viable path: ” Both in concrete operational terms and in terms of compatibility with constitutional rights I think it is quite problematic so I do not think it is a viable solution in our country. Those elements do not make the measure considerable “.

Guido Rasi, former EMA director and consultant to the emergency commissioner Figliuolo also spoke about the possibility of applying the ‘Austria model’ in Italy too: “The experience of Austria must be evaluated and even imitated if the situation were to get worse, “he said in an interview with the newspaper.

Fabrizio Pregliasco is also of the same opinion, who in an interview with Fanpage.it said: “I would not mind the obligation to vaccinate, even if a new solution could be the reinforced green pass, or intended only for vaccinated people excluding those who do the swab. This is because in this first phase it was correct to allow citizens to verify the possible positivity through a test, but the green pass only vaccinated would be the compromise that would accompany us to a new normality “.