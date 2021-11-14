Lockdown for the unvaccinated, the outburst of the Austrian Chancellor: “Shamefully low rate: the situation is serious”

No rethinking by the Austrian government on the lockdown for the unvaccinated. Indeed, never more than now, the measure seems to be inevitable according to Chancellor Alexander Shallenberg, who at a press conference announced the tightening in force from tomorrow 15 November: «We must increase the vaccination rate. It is shamefully low. ‘ As reported by the Guardian, Austria has one of the lowest Covid vaccination rates in Western Europe. In fact, so far, only 65 percent of the population has completed the two-dose cycle: “The situation is serious – thundered the chancellor – we do not take this step lightly, but unfortunately it is necessary”. The provision of the Austrian government provides that those over the age of 12 will be able to leave the house only to go to work, go shopping or go for a walk. The lockdown will last ten days, unless extended. Since last Monday, the so-called 2G rule has been activated in Austria: tourists who want to participate in sporting events and demonstrations must have a Green pass for vaccine or because they have been cured of Covid. Restriction already in force previously in Austria, therefore with the prohibition of entry into restaurants, accommodation facilities, clubs and shops for personal care without being vaccinated.

Read also: