lockdown in Anyang after the two Omicron cases

There are also severe restrictions in Tianjin, Omicron’s first internal outbreak. Compared to the Delta, this variant has proven to be an even greater challenge for the Communist leadership’s zero Covid policy: it spreads faster and is more difficult to detect due to the lower viral load.

For this reason, despite the tests on the 14 million residents of the port city of Tianjin concluded in just 48 hours, new surprises have been put into the account for the immediate future with 76,000 people already in quarantine. The tabloid Global Times has estimated 100,000 regular commuters who travel every day for work reasons: a potential pandemic bomb against which Beijing has raised its alert and defenses.

The Center for Disease Prevention and Control advised residents of the capital not to visit Tianjin, urging work from home. Since Sunday evening, train tickets between Tianjin and Beijing can no longer be purchased online, while flights and bus services in Tianjin have been blocked, schools and universities closed.

The Center also ordered people arriving in Beijing since December 23 to report to residential communities, employers or hotels for health monitoring and Covid testing, as well as self-isolation at home for those arriving from high-risk areas. .