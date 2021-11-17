Lockdown in Austria, two million no vax- Corriere.it closed at home

from Paolo Valentino

Penalties of up to 1,450 euros. The problem of controls And Vienna vaccinates 9,000 children between the ages of 5 and 12

FROM OUR CORRESPONDENT

BERLIN – Austria has entered a heavy lockdown for the unvaccinated since midnight, reflecting the dramatic situation created by the virulence of the fourth pandemic wave. the first European country to reintroduce restrictions measures similar to those launched in the first wave, when vaccines were not yet available.

The measure announced by Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg concerns the approximately two million Austrians not yet immunized, who from today will be able to leave the house only for proven work reasons, to go shopping or to stretch their legs around their home. It will last until November 24 and the chancellor has promised that he will do everything possible not to have to renew it. Children up to 12 years are excluded from the lockdown. However, since this morning a pilot project has started, limited to the city of Vienna, which provides for the vaccination of 9,000 children between 5 and 12 years old, who are given a reduced dose of Pfizer-BioNTech: all available places have already been booked. and the government has announced that more dates will be added soon, as soon as the immunization of children under 12 is officially approved by the European health authorities. The control of compliance with the lockdown is the most problematic factor in the decision.

Heavy fines are expected for offenders, who risk having to pay up to 1,450 euros if caught in the act. But the checks will be random, even if Schallenberg has announced that new police patrols will reinforce those already existing in the monitoring of population centers. The Lnder are free to introduce further restrictive measures. In Vienna for example, in night gastronomy and events with more than 25 people it is no longer enough to show the green pass or the certificate of healing, but you must also have a negative PCR test. We are not deciding to take this step lightly – explained the chancellor announcing the measure – but our task of protecting the population. The hope that the restrictive regime will push those who have not yet done so to get vaccinated.

Austria is one of the laggards in the vaccination campaign in Europe: only 65% ​​of the population has already received two doses. Schallenberg called Austria’s vaccination rate shamefully low and made a dramatic call to get immunized, otherwise, he said, we will never get out of this vicious circle. In the last 24 hours there have been almost 12,000 new cases, with 40 deaths, while the weekly incidence travels at catastrophic rates: today it has touched 900 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants.

On the political front, where the far-right opposition has so far contested the government in the name of a no vax line, there is a change that could have consequences. The leader of the FP, the liberal-nationalist party, Herbert Kickl, in fact tested positive for the virus along with other members of his family, after a molecular swab they had undergone due to some symptoms. He will have to stay at least 14 days in quarantine. a setback for the leader of the xenophobic far right, who just a few days ago presented a plan B, which envisaged treating the infected at the first symptoms instead of using vaccines, which have caused too many serious infections and deaths. Kickl, former Minister of the Interior in the coalition between the popular and the FP of which he notes the contiguity with neo-Nazi groups, had in the past also referred to the use of ivermectin as a possible remedy against Covid-19.