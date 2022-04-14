Lockdown in Shanghai, the government unleashes the robot dogs: “To maintain order”

Robot dogs they keep order in the streets. This is not one of the most famous episodes of the Netflix TV series “Black Mirror“, In which robot dogs keep men at bay and even kill them, but that’s what’s happening on the streets of Shanghai. The Chinese authorities stand deploying drones and robot dogs to hold order among the population of the boundless metropolis, tired of lockdown restrictions imposed at the end of March.

According to the referent from China of Il Corriere della Sera, this is the measure implemented by the Chinese authorities to maintain order. On Chinese social networks, videos and images of robot dogs on the streets of Shanghai are depopulated. Scenes between the apocalyptic, the anxiogen And the farcical.

Deserted streets, emptied of traffic and inhabitants, are crossed by four-legged robots, far from man’s best friend. They are rdio-controlled metal robots that they spread instructions with a speaker fixed on the back of the animal full of bolts: “Stay home, wear a mask, wash your hands often, prevent pandemics with scientific methods“.

And while the, not too much, cute metal animals scurry through the streets of Shanghai, unleashing laughter among the population. The flight of drones among the buildings of the city has aroused many concerns e the alarm of the citizens. In fact, many people looked out from the windows of their homes in the night to scream their discontent and the Chinese authorities found this counter-move to discourage the “rioters” of the indefinite lockdown. Many, in fact, on Weibo the Chinese Twitter have expressed their opinion fear of being identified from drones.

“Check your desire for freedom. Don’t open the windows to sing or shout, this increases the risk of transmitting the coronavirus», Marks the recording broadcast by the drone.

Behind the operation of the mechanized dogs and drones is the attempt by the authorities to project an image of “technological scientificity” in management of this health crisis. And also the difficulty of using an even higher number of “humans” in “battle of Shanghai“.

Even today i numbers of infections I am slightly increasing: A little bit more than 27 thousandalbeit in the vast majority asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. Since March 1, when the Omicron alarm began, about 250,000 cases have been identified in Shanghai, the 96% asymptomatic; a few dozen patients in “critical conditions”; not even a dead man, in the statements of the authorities. Yet, for three weeks now, 26 million people are locked in their homes.





Last updated: Thursday 14 April 2022, 14:33







