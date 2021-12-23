Lockdown in the Netherlands, and the Dutch go to restaurants in Belgium and Germany

The Dutch have been invading restaurants and shops in Germany and Belgium since their country imposed a new lockdown. The Belgian and German authorities have repeatedly urged the citizens of the Netherlands to “stay away” from their premises, but the appeal went unheeded.

The wave of visitors has been to cities on the Dutch border since the premier Mark Rutte announced the closure of all non-essential activities. In Belgium and Germany the measures are, for the moment, much milder than in the Netherlands. In Belgium, the only measure currently in place is the closure of bars and restaurants at 11pm, while in Germany the government has for the moment averted the risk of a generalized lockdown.

In a meeting on Monday with the governor of the Belgian province of Antwerp, Cathy Berx, the local mayors have expressed their concern about the potential spread of the Omicron variant due to border-hopping, or “the border jump”. “Letting this happen is the shortest way to a shutdown of the catering industry, and nobody wants that,” Berx said. “And so the friendly but firm appeal is: don’t come straight to the cafes or restaurants in the Antwerp province. “.

Marc Van Aperen, the mayor of Hoogstraten, a city in the province of Antwerp, said hundreds of people had been turned away from local restaurants over the weekend, the Guardian reported. “I understand that a lot of Dutch people come here for their dinner now. This is human. But it’s not wise,” Van Aperen said. “The question we have to ask now is how can we contain the pandemic? Not where can I go for a good meal. Health care is under pressure both in the Netherlands and here,” he added.

Kai Zwicker, a district administrator in Westmünsterland, a German region bordering the Netherlands, said people should stay on their side of the border. “At the moment, don’t make unnecessary visits to the neighboring country. The Germans should stay in their country, the Dutch in the Netherlands,” said Zwicker.