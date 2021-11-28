Lockdown in the Netherlands, shops and gyms closed at 5pm and maximum 4 people for home visits – Corriere.it

from Foreign editorial staff

Starting today, the new bans announced by Prime Minister Mark Rutte have started after the new peak of cases. Test for two flights from South Africa

The Netherlands has strengthened the partial lockdown already decided to curb the peak of contagion cases from Covid-19, and intensifies it with an anticipated closure of bars, restaurants and shops.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced this in recent days. From today all of the Netherlands will effectively be closed between 5 and 5 in the morning, he explained during a press conference, as dozens of demonstrators demonstrated in The Hague on Friday.

For at least the next three weeks, entertainment venues such as cafes, museums and cinemas must close by 5pm. Authorities consider measures critical to protect the country’s hospitals from being overwhelmed.

Meanwhile, around 61 people are currently being tested for the new variant. They all recently arrived on two KLM flights from South Africa, where Omicron was taken over earlier this month. The passengers tested positive for Covid-19 and were quarantined at a hotel near Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport as they undergo further testing, Dutch officials said.

The Netherlands has a shortage of ICU beds, operations are canceled and hundreds of people die of Covid every week, reports Anna Holligan of Bbc in the Hague. More than 22,000 new cases were reported every day on Friday and the new rules are designed to keep record infection rates in check, our correspondent says.

The Dutch government published the complete list of restrictions, which states that:

– Non-essential shops must be closed between 17:00 and 05:00 local time

– 5pm closing applies to cinemas, theaters, saunas and contact professions – Supermarkets, pharmacies and wholesalers must be closed from 8pm to 5am

– Indoor and outdoor sports facilities must close at 17:00 But evening training and sports matches for professional athletes can continue

– A maximum of four guests over the age of 13 are allowed in people’s homes

– As many people as possible should work from home

During the lockdown, kindergartens, schools and universities across the country will remain open. Thousands of protesters took to the streets shortly after the government announced the blockade. In The Hague, the police used water cannons to disperse the crowd. Meanwhile, a spokesman for the Dutch restaurant industry told public broadcaster NOS that the government has overstepped the line.

The Netherlands has had nearly 20,000 Covid-related confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.