Lockdown, third dose and Green pass: what happens in Europe

The fourth wave of coronavirus is affecting several European countries, where infections have returned to rise in a worrying manner, prompting individual governments to launch new restrictive measures to contain the epidemic. Germany pushes for the third dose and fears the overcrowding of intensive care, while in Thuringia the treatments for no vax are at risk. Austria launches lockdown for unvaccinated people. Denmark evaluates the restoration of the green pass, Great Britain files yet another day with over 30 thousand cases.

Germany towards the third dose

In Germany the alarm is triggered after the data relating to 37,120 infections. The country is preparing to face a significant increase in hospitalizations: in the next two weeks, 400 patients will be admitted to intensive care in hospitals according to estimates by Health Minister Jens Spahn.

Patients are already being transferred between hospitals in some regions due to lack of beds. “If today we have almost 40 thousand infections, in a few days between 350 and 400 infected people will be hospitalized in the emergency wards”, he warned. To face the emergency, the solution is to speed up the vaccination campaign and push for the third general dose. “The booster dose after six months must become the rule and not the exception,” Spahn said.

The picture already appears to be compromised in the Land of Thuringia, which may not be able to guarantee adequate care for the unvaccinated. ICU beds will soon be insufficient as too many unvaccinated people become seriously ill with covid in the region, Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow pointed out. “We will no longer be able to guarantee those who arrive in hospital unvaccinated that they will still be treated here,” Ramelow said, according to ‘Bild’.

Lockdown for no vax in Austria

Intensive care has not yet reached the risk threshold in Austria. The country, however, tests the almost record figure of 9,388 infections, and plays in advance with a sort of lockdown for no vaxes. From Monday 8 November only vaccinated people or subjects recovered from covid will be able to access restaurants, hotels, cultural and sporting events. A transition phase of 4 weeks is foreseen, with substantial freedom of movement even for those who have received only one dose of vaccine and may exhibit a negative swab.

“Nobody intends to divide society, but it is our responsibility to protect the people,” Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said. “The situation is exceptional, ICU employment is increasing much faster than expected.”

To reach the workplace, however, the third option linked to a negative buffer is still envisaged. The Ffp2 mask will be mandatory in all shops, museums and libraries. The green pass will be valid 9 months after the second vaccination: upon expiry of the green certificate, the third dose of vaccine will be needed to keep the document valid. The Johnson & Johnson single-dose vaccine grants the green pass only until January 3, 2022.

Green pass in Denmark

In Copenhagen, after 2,598 infections, the alert is raised and the health authorities are calling for the restoration of the green pass while the situation becomes more complicated in the hospitals, forced to deal with the consequences of the flu in perspective. The increase in shelters will make the load difficult to sustain between December and January, in the middle of winter.

According to health leaders, it is necessary to reintroduce selective criteria for access to restaurants, museums and other closed places. Denmark lifted all restrictions against covid on September 10, relying on the high number of vaccinated people and the low circulation of the virus. But the cases began to trace back in mid-October.

New rules in Iceland

Iceland also changes the rules to stem the surge in cases: 164 in 24 hours, a record figure. From today, 6 November, it will again be mandatory to wear masks in shops and in any case in situations where a distance of 1.5 meters cannot be guaranteed.

Then, from Wednesday, only events with a maximum of 500 people will be admitted instead of the current two thousand and the premises will have to close the doors two hours earlier than before, at 11pm, with customers out by 12pm. All adults over 16, in addition, they will be able to make the third dose of the vaccine: the authorities expect to recall about 160 thousand people by the end of the year.

France extends the Green pass

France reports 8,998 infections. The situation of the hospitals should be monitored: 1,889 new hospitalizations in the last seven days, 469 those in intensive care of which 353 in resuscitation. The Parliament of Paris approved the extension of the use of the Green Pass until July 31, 2022. The final version of the bill on ” health supervision ” proposed by the government was approved with 118 votes in favor, 89 against and a abstained. The provision had been challenged by the Senate, which wanted the green pass in effect only until February 28.

Deaths and hospitalizations on the rise in Britain

Nothing changes, at least for now, in Great Britain. The usual figures arrive from London: 34,029 infections and 193 deaths, while new hospitalizations are 1,072. Deaths and hospitalizations are up compared to last week, respectively by 12.3% and 3.5%, underlines the Guardian, reporting data from health authorities.

Meanwhile, according to data from the national statistics office, in the week ending 30 October, one in 50 people had covid in their homes in England, a figure that corresponds to 1.5 million people and is the same as the previous week. This is an estimate equal to that of the peak of the second wave, in early January. In Wales the figure is one in 40 infected, in Northern Ireland it is one in 65 and in Scotland one in 80. The estimate concerns the percentage of positive people at home, regardless of when they were infected, nor if they are symptomatic or not.

“The usual bad news from the usual Great Britain that by pretending that the pandemic is over it damages first its own population, however complacent, and then the rest of the world, difficult and worrying to think of something even more contagious at this rate ..” , tweets Walter Ricciardi, advisor to the Minister of Health Roberto Speranza.

Mini-lockdown in Russia

Russia continues to travel at the rate of over 40,000 infections and 1,000 deaths a day. The effects of the measures launched in recent days, with a mini-lockdown in Moscow, are still not fully evident. The situation in the capital, after the increase in cases in recent weeks, has “more or less” stabilized, said Mayor Sergei Sobyanin after 10 days with more restrictive rules imposed by the authorities to bend the contagion curve.