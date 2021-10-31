Lockdowns and tampons every day, it’s a war on those who don’t get vaccinated. Guido Rasi’s bomb – Time





Italy could soon turn towards the Austrian model: tightening on no vax and sd hoc restrictions for those who avoid the dose. We are talking about seven million people for whom Guido Rasi, former director of EMA and adviser to the emergency commissioner, General Figliuolo, outlines the contours of the possible crackdown. Translated: masks and social distancing to be respected even in demonstrations, quick swabs every single day for workers, lockdown only for those who are not vaccinated. Also on the table is the “expiration date” of the green pass, which should be in effect “at least until March, if not until the summer”.





“In a week, other measures will have to be taken if the numbers rise. There is no turning back, it would be outrageous for those who have been vaccinated” attacks Rasi in an interview with Il Giornale. Unvaccinated adults are the “predestined victims of the fourth wave. For them the vaccine would be a fundamental personal protection”, warns the former head of the European drug agency. The skeptics who could have been persuaded have been convinced, is Rasi’s reasoning, for the others only the prohibitions remain. “Other restrictions must be adopted. These people cannot damage the economy and penalize immunized Italians”, because the green pass is not enough: “The tampon every 48 hours is not protective enough, it must be imposed daily on those who go to work or who participate in an event “.





On the demonstrations against the green pass that are staged with great participation in many cities, such as Trieste, Milan, Genoa, rasi is inflexible on respecting the rules on gatherings: “Every meeting must have an order service that requires masks and distancing “.

In short, according to Figliuolo’s consultant, “the experience of Austria (which imposed selective lockdowns for the unvaccinated, ed) must be evaluated and even imitated if the situation worsens”. Not only. Then go on with the vaccination obligation for people in contact with the public and doses for children aged 6 to 11 as soon as the EMA gives the green light.