Locked Down, the comedy starring Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor premiered on Infinity +

Locked Down is the title of the play starring Anne Hathaway And Chiwetel Ejiofor: the film is available in Premiere on the platform Infinity + in streaming until July 15, therefore included in the subscription to the service, without additional rental costs. The feature film directed by Doug Liman is a curious cross between one romantic comedy it’s a heist movie, that is, a film about a robbery, a “big shot”. How do these two very different genres come together? The merger takes place courtesy of the Coronavirus …

Locked Down, the plot of the film with Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor

Linda and Paxton are no longer a close-knit couple: just when they are about to take the final step and break up, here is the Covid-19 pandemic it also affects their lives, so they are forced to stay stuck in their London home, living together reluctantly. As if the situation weren’t already stressful enough on an emotional level, financially for the two things precipitate: Linda is forced to fire colleagues via Zoom, while Paxton loses his job. By consoling each other they rediscover something of their bond, but at the same time they have a crazy idea, fueled by the madness of lockdown: they will take revenge on their sick system by stealing a three million pound diamond at Harrods, which Linda knows well …

Locked Down, who made the movie streaming on Infinity +

Locked Down was written by Steven Knight, Oscar-nominated screenwriter for Dirty Little Business, also director of cult films such as Redemption, Locke with Tom Hardy or Serenity with Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, who here returns to work with the English author. At the direction we find however Doug Liman, a Hollywood veteran recently author of Chaos Walking and previously behind features such as The Bourne Identity, Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Edge of Tomorrow.

In the Hollywood context, the production of Locked Down was very fast, adapted to the limitations: conceived by Knight during the lockdown, the work was started in autumn 2020, forcing a a tight schedule of only 18 days of shooting. The use of professional extras was banned due to the virus, so anyone not acting in the film is literally taken off the street (or seriously a Harrods salesman!). The timing was so tight that Anne Hathaway And Chiwetel Ejiofor they did not have time to study the script, deciding to read the lines from notes glued off-screen on the set on the fly. A real tour de force!

