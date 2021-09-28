Locked Down, the film is released with Chiwetel Ejiofor and Anne Hathaway – Magazine

Among the films written and shot during the Coronavirus pandemic, we have already had the opportunity to see ‘Malcolm & Marie’: the romantic comedy ‘Locked Down’, which comes out in streaming and on demand on Friday, April 16, has had a similar production history, but the plot is directly connected with the events related to the consequences of the prolonged lockdown. At the center of the scene are the characters played by Anne Hathaway (seen in ‘Devil wears Prada’ and awarded an Oscar thanks to ‘Les Misérables’) and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Oscar nominee for ’12 Years a Slave ‘). Alongside them, the cast includes big-hitters like Mark Gatiss, Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley, but that wasn’t enough to produce rave reviews.

The plot tells of Linda and Paxton, a London couple on the verge of divorce:

the outbreak of the pandemic forces them into forced coexistence, inside their apartment, exponentially increasing their difficulties. Then fate plays an unexpected card: Linda’s agency has to move jewelry from the Harrods luxury store, Paxton is hired to do the task, and the two decide it’s an opportunity to accomplish.

a millionaire theft. They are not prepared for such an ambitious coup, but they decide to hit it anyway. How will it end?

‘Locked Down’ was written by

Steven Knight, Oscar nominee for the screenplay of ‘Dirty Little Business’ and also author of the films ‘Locke’, ‘The Murderer’s Promise’ and the TV series ‘Peaky Blinders’. The direction was instead handled by

Doug Liman (‘The Bourne Identity’, ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’, ‘Edge of Tomorrow – Without Tomorrow’). The shooting of the feature film was shot in London, during the lockdown, spending little, minimizing the number of extras and crew members, with a total cost of only $ 3 million (very little, by Hollywood standards).

The trailer dubbed in Italian

Warning for those who don’t like spoilers: the trailer anticipates much of the plot.

Reviews and how to watch the movie

In the United States, ‘Locked Down’ was released in streaming on HBO Max on January 14, 2021 and as a result we know that

local critics received him coldly. Above all, the constraints imposed by the pandemic weighed heavily, in terms of writing as well as shooting on the set: the final result seemed to many a bit lame, even if not so much as to produce slurs across the board.



To see the film just take that into account

lasts one hour and 58 minutes and that starting from April 16 is available for premium purchase and rental on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Film & TV and for premium rental on Sky Primafila and Infinity.

