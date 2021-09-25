Locked Down, the film with Anne Hathaway was released today: where to see it in streaming

Locked Down made his arrival in the Bel Paese. From now, Friday 16 April, the film is available for purchase and rental on a variety of platforms.
Locked Down, where to see it
In recent days Warner Bros. Italy has released the trailer for the film starring protagonists Anne Hathaway (PHOTO) And Chiwetel Ejiofor immediately enjoying an extraordinary success so much to be obtained more than 10,000 views on YouTube.
Doug Liman, born in 1965, directed the film that tells the vicissitudes of a couple during the health emergency linked to the spread of Coronavirus (THE SPECIAL – UPDATES – THE MAP) between clarifications, doubts and misunderstandings.
Locked Down made its digital exclusive arrival in Italy, in fact the film is available for premium purchase and rental on Apple Tv app, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Film & TV and for premium rental on Sky Primafila and Infinity.
Locked Down, the synopsis
Parallel to the distribution of the trailer, Warner Bros. Italy has also published the official synopsis of the film in the caption of the movie, this is the beginning: “Just when they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) e Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find themselves in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, forced to live together in their London home, due to the mandatory lockdown. Surprisingly, even if they can’t get along on anything, the two find a respite when Paxton is hired by Linda’s company to deliver precious stones. In domestic isolation due to lockdowns across the country, thus having to deal with emotions and interactions they would have preferred to avoid by living their lives away from home, things reach a crescendo that will culminate in an epochal heist at Harrods“.
The text continues: “One of the few films to have been conceived, written, shot, finished and distributed during the pandemic, Locked Down is a romantic comedy with a ‘twist’. The duality of the title itself plays with the situation many of us find ourselves in right now: physically locked in a house with partners, family members, roommates, but also emotionally and mentally stuck in situations that we are now forced to deal with in ways that we would never have imagined ”.
Finally, the plot reports: “Some have started baking bread, some are dedicated to their work, while others do both – and plan a jewel heist.”