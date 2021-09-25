Locked Down, the film with Anne Hathaway was released today: where to see it in streaming

Locked Down made his arrival in the Bel Paese. From now, Friday 16 April, the film is available for purchase and rental on a variety of platforms.

Locked Down, where to see it deepening



Locked Down, the trailer for the film with Anne Hathaway is out In recent days Warner Bros. Italy has released the trailer for the film starring protagonists Anne Hathaway (PHOTO) And Chiwetel Ejiofor immediately enjoying an extraordinary success so much to be obtained more than 10,000 views on YouTube. Doug Liman, born in 1965, directed the film that tells the vicissitudes of a couple during the health emergency linked to the spread of Coronavirus (THE SPECIAL – UPDATES – THE MAP) between clarifications, doubts and misunderstandings. Locked Down made its digital exclusive arrival in Italy, in fact the film is available for premium purchase and rental on Apple Tv app, Amazon Prime Video, Youtube, Google Play, TIMVISION, Chili, Rakuten TV, PlayStation Store, Microsoft Film & TV and for premium rental on Sky Primafila and Infinity. Loading... Advertisements