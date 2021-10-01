Locked Down, the trailer for the film with Anne Hathaway is out

Anne Hathaway (PHOTO) And Chiwetel Ejiofor are the protagonists of the film directed by Doug Liman. In the past few hours Warner Bros. Italy has released the official trailer of the film that tells the story of a couple during the health emergency linked to the spread of Coronavirus (THE SPECIAL – UPDATES – THE MAP) between doubts, fears, emotions, misunderstandings and news.
Locked Down will be available in Italy in digital exclusive from Friday 16 April.
Locked Down, the trailer
London it hosts the life of a couple who, shortly before the lockdown, decide to separate, however forced coexistence shuffles the cards on the table, opening up to new scenarios, feelings and worlds that until then were unknown.
Doug Liman, signature of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, directed Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as protagonists Linda and Paxton. The official trailer, lasting about two and a half minutes, shows the first sequences of the film.
The cast also includes Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley.
Locked Down, the plot
In parallel, Warner Bros. Italy also published the official synopsis of the film in the caption of the video, this is the incipit: “Just when they decide to separate, Linda (Anne Hathaway) and Paxton (Chiwetel Ejiofor) find themselves in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic, forced to live together in their London home, due to the mandatory lockdown. Surprisingly, even though they can’t get along on anything, the two find a respite when Paxton is hired by Linda’s company to deliver precious stones. In domestic isolation due to lockdowns across the country, thus having to deal with emotions and interactions they would have preferred to avoid by living their lives away from home, things reach a crescendo that will culminate in an epochal heist at Harrods“.
The plot continues: “One of the few films to have been conceived, written, shot, finished and released during the pandemic, ‘Locked Down’ is a romantic comedy with a ‘twist’. The duality of the title itself plays with the situation many of us find ourselves in right now: physically locked up in a house with a partner, family members, roommates, but also emotionally and mentally blocked in situations that we are now forced to face in ways we never imagined “.
Finally, the text reads: “Some have started baking bread, some are dedicated to their work, while others do both – and plan a jewelry robbery.”