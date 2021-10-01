Locked Down, the trailer for the film with Anne Hathaway is out

Anne Hathaway (PHOTO) And Chiwetel Ejiofor are the protagonists of the film directed by Doug Liman. In the past few hours Warner Bros. Italy has released the official trailer of the film that tells the story of a couple during the health emergency linked to the spread of Coronavirus (THE SPECIAL – UPDATES – THE MAP) between doubts, fears, emotions, misunderstandings and news. Locked Down will be available in Italy in digital exclusive from Friday 16 April.

London it hosts the life of a couple who, shortly before the lockdown, decide to separate, however forced coexistence shuffles the cards on the table, opening up to new scenarios, feelings and worlds that until then were unknown. Doug Liman, signature of Mr. & Mrs. Smith, directed Anne Hathaway and Chiwetel Ejiofor as protagonists Linda and Paxton. The official trailer, lasting about two and a half minutes, shows the first sequences of the film. The cast also includes Stephen Merchant, Mindy Kaling, Lucy Boynton, Dule Hill, Jazmyn Simon, Ben Stiller and Ben Kingsley.