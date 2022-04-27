‘Lockout’: the lawsuit film by John Carpenter in 2015 reaches number 1 on Netflix

In the Last Days, the 2012 French film Lockout unexpectedly rose to the top of the UK Netflix ratings.

Lockout stars Guy Pearce as a wisecracking CIA agent who is sent to rescue the president’s daughter, Emilie (Maggie Grace), from a space prison that has been taken over by violent inmates.

The English film has surpassed films like joker, sonic the hedgehog and the 2022 Netflix original The Adam Project to position itself at number 1 in the rankings of the service of streaming.

On social media, viewers have compared the film to Escape From New YorkJohn Carpenter’s classic 1981 action movie starring Kurt Russell.

Both films center on a skilled and sarcastic mercenary who is forced to rescue a major figure, the president in Escape from New Yorkthe daughter of the president in Lockoutfrom an area invaded by criminals and against the clock.

However, it’s not just contemporary fans who have made the comparison. In 2015, Carpenter successfully sued the creators of Lockout for plagiarism and finally forced them to pay compensation of €450,000 (US$475.00).

While the film proved to be a popular hit on Netflix, reactions to Lockout in social networks have been varied.

Guy Pearce in ‘Lockout’ (Europe Corp/Kobal/Shutterstock)

“They added Lockout to Netflix! I’m going to have to see her again. If you like the best kind of straight-to-video action movies, watch it,” one person wrote.

“#Lockout on @Netflix really didn’t bother to skimp on the misogyny,” wrote another.

“Watching the movie Lockout on #Netflix. This is the worst movie ever made,” someone else wrote. Horrible CGI/graphics, horrible acting, lousy script, ridiculously inaccurate science, terrible plot. I mean it’s so, so, so, so bad. At #1 in movies in the UK to date. I’ve literally never seen anything this bad.”

Lockout it’s on netflix now.