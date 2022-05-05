Sports

Lodeiro sends a ‘recadito’ to Pumas and the entire Liga MX

The Seattle Sounders managed to cut the winning streak of the Liga MX in the Concacaf Champions League by defeating the Pumas, which has generated a tide of criticism towards the auriazul team and a series of praises for the team led by Schmeitzer.

However, at the end of the match, one of the protagonists, Nicolás Lodeiro, celebrated euphorically with his teammates and sent a clear message to the Pumas and to Liga MX, indicating that they needed to ‘hit the table’.

“If there was a team in MLS that deserved it, it was us. I want to dedicate it to all the clubs in MLS because they make the league more competitive every day. We put Seattle in the world, and MLS gave a blow on the table breaking the hegemony of the Mexican teams”



Lodeiro indicated that Seattle was the team that deserved to lift the trophy for what they had been doing both in Concacaf and in MLS, mentioning that in the future there may be more United States champions, but the first will never be forgotten.

“It means a lot because the club deserved it, we kept fighting for the finals and winning for many years, we deserved this title. The MLS deserved a continental title, and being the first will go down in history. Then surely others will win it, but the first is never forgotten

