Lodi, an Alfa Romeo Giulia for the carabinieri At the Radiomobile the powerful Italian car that will help to keep up with the thieves

A fast and super-equipped “gazelle” fitted to the carabinieri weapon: an Alfa Romeo Giulia equipped with 2.0 turbo petrol with over two hundred horsepower, automatic gearbox and eight-speed gearbox, in institutional blue livery. Guided by the mobile radio section of the carabinieri company of Lodi, the Giulia takes to the street with an outfitting designed to meet the needs of the weapon: two flashing lights with side lights and adjustable headlights and flashing LEDs on external rear-view mirrors. But it does not end there: the new model will be equipped with armored windshield, side windows and shatterproof rear window, armored doors and single-person prison cell. The car that will circulate on the roads of the Lodigiano will be equipped for a useful use by both crew members, a similar model in the “Quadrifoglio” version is already used for the transport of organs in the Milanese area: “It is a highly performing car – underlines the commander of the Lodi Carabinieri Company, Major Gabriele Schiaffini -. A car that can make a difference on interventions that require short times, used by the mobile radio section “.

