Loewe and its womenswear resort 2023 collection inspired by Rembrandt

Loewe’s creative director, JW Anderson, has just presented its proposals for the men’s spring-summer 2023 collection and the womenswear resort 2023 collection.

Loewe’s new collection is an ode to Rembrandt

The designer has once again shown that fashion and art are intimately related, as he has told with the figure and work of Rembrandt as the constant of his designs.

this time CD ROM and even bicycle handlebars have been the keys to this parade.

Why this fixation with the painter? “Because after all, he was the king of selfies.”

As the creative director has assured, the fact that he painted himself, that is, his portraitist vocation, was key to suggest that he was famous (even if he wasn’t).

The music of the parade was in charge of major fashion brands Pascal Moscheni, who was commissioned also to put atmosphere in the afterparty of the Dior parade in Seville.

One more proof that the brand is always committed to Spanish talent is that the photographer Cesar Segarra has been commissioned to immortalize the backstage images of the parade.

The footwear, illustrated with the portrait of Rembrandt or with the image of a child biting an apple, they coexist with the reversal of the firm’s iconic mules with large chains.

The designer’s creations are acclaimed by some of the most stylish celebrities, and proof of this has been the presence of Emily Ratajkowski at the parade.

