Logan Lerman: 10 things you don’t know about the actor

Logan Lerman he is one of those actors who has been able to build a solid career, going beyond the convention of the child prodigy. He worked hard to get to where he is today, managing to conquer half the world with his talent and his kind ways. Lerman has been able to establish himself in both independent and high-budget films, playing roles in films for families and for a teen audience, but not only.

So here are ten things to know about Logan Lerman.

Logan Lerman: his films and TV series

1. Starred in well-known films. Logan Lerman’s career began in 2000, when he was just eight years old with Mel Gibson for the movie The patriot. He later starred in What Women Want – What women want (2000), The boys in my life (2001), The Butterfly Effect (2004), Hoot (2006), Number 23 (2007), with Jim Carrey, That train to Yuma (2007), with Russell Crowe, My One and Only (2009) and Gamer (2009). In early 2010, Lerman became internationally famous for his starring role in Percy Jackson and the Olympians – The Lightning Thief (2010), and then continue with The Three Musketeers (2011), We are infinite (2012), with Emma Watson, Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Sea of ​​Monsters (2013), Noah (2014) and Fury (2014). In recent years he has starred in Indignation (2016), The disappearance of Sidney Hall (2017), Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero (2018), End of Sentence (2019) and Shirley (2020).

2. He worked for the small screen and is also a producer. Over the course of his career, Logan Lerman has had the opportunity to experience different areas of the world of acting and cinema. He has also worked for the small screen, appearing in TV movies The Flannerys (2003) and A Painted House (2003), as well as in the series 10-8: Officers on Duty (2003) and Jack & Bobby (2004-2005). In 2020 he instead held the role of the protagonist in the series Hunter, acting alongside Al Pacino And Josh Radnor. In addition, Lerman has also taken on the role of the producer, becoming him for the films Indignation And The Vanishing of Sidney Hall.

Logan Lerman is on Instagram

3. Has an official profile on Instagram. Like many other fellow actors, Logan also let himself be conquered by the charm of Instagram, so much so that he opened his own official profile in 2016, followed by about 1.8 million people. The difference, compared to most of his colleagues, is the frequency: the actor, in fact, is not very active on the social network, so much so that he posts some photos or videos just every now and then. Beyond that, his wall contains posts that often see him as the protagonist of many moments of the day, especially the daily one and in the family.

Logan Lerman in Fury

4. He trained for Fury. It was 2014 and was released in American cinemas Fury, written, directed and produced by David Ayer. To play the young recruit Norman Ellison, just enlisted as a typist, Lerman, along with the rest of the film’s protagonists, had to undergo a hard training run by the Navy SEALs, both to increase his strength and muscle mass, and to be able to undergo the efforts that would have occurred during the shoot, not to mention being able to get more into the character.

5. He was the latest arrival. Until just before Fury, Logan Lerman had always starred in children’s or family films and this was his first high-budget production in which he would have had to prepare for months, working with movie greats such as Brad Pitt. In short, for this film Lerman was the latest arrival and was perhaps the one who felt the most pressure and nervousness dictated by the five months of training before the film and by the shooting itself. Lerman, in fact, admitted that he tried not to collapse in front of his colleagues, but to have been close to a nervous breakdown.

Logan Lerman in Percy Jackson

6. It is the role that made him famous. In 2010 Lerman landed the role of Percy Jackson in the children’s film of the same name. This was based on the first novel in the saga written by Rick Riordan. It was the role that consecrated Lerman in the Hollywood film scene and that opened the doors to him for numerous new projects. The actor also said that he immediately felt attracted to the character, which allowed him to experiment with new things both on the set and as actor’s nuances.

7. He wanted to complete the saga. As is known, the second film, Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Sea of ​​Monsters, failed to establish itself as the hoped-for economic success. Although he initially signed on for a third film, Lerman confirmed that there were no longer any conditions to continue the saga, even considering that he and his colleagues were getting too old for their characters. The actor’s desire was to be able to bring all five novels of the saga to the cinema, but unfortunately this was not possible.

Logan Lerman and girlfriend Alexandra Daddario

8. Logan Lerman was engaged to Alexandra Daddario. Not much is known about Logan Lerman’s private life, so much so that he never said anything about it, not even during interviews. However, the chemistry you see in the films of Percy Jackson is such as to make it clear that between Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario there was more than just friendship. The two, in fact, met on the set of the first film of the saga, starting to meet off the set only a few years later. It seems Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario started dating between 2013 and 2014 and the story was very serious. According to insiders, it seems that the two officially got engaged in 2016 and should have married shortly thereafter. Eventually, after a while, their story ended, even if the reasons for the breakup are not clear.

Logan Lerman: his 2020 and 2021

9. Worked on new projects. During 2020 the actor got to star in the thriller film Shirley, with Elisabeth Moss, playing the role of Fred Nemser. He then starred in the series Hunters, whose second season is now awaited for 2022. Recently, however, it has completed the shooting of a new feature film entitled Bullet Train, with Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt And Zazie Beetz, centered on a group of assassins with a common mission.

Logan Lerman height

10. Logan Lerman has an average height. Height can be a core value for an actor, but that’s not all. Logan Lerman is 175cm tall, an average height that never hindered him from playing all the characters he brought to life.

Sources: IMDb, thefamouspeople, screencrush, latimes