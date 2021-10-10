Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario in Giffoni with Percy Jackson 2

The day most awaited by the young audience has finally arrived. Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario landed in Giffoni to present an exceptional preview, the first half hour of Percy Jackson and the gods of Olympus: The sea of ​​monsters. The hysteria of the fans does not reach the levels of the reception reserved for the interpreters of Glee, but undoubtedly the young audience shows that they appreciate the continuation of a franchise that, box office data in hand, is much more appreciated abroad than in homeland. On the other hand, the basic ingredient of Percy Jackson’s adventures is classical mythology, albeit hybridized with themes and forms of modernity. The demigods of the franchise use mobile phones and train with shields and swords, have a license, but ride giant seahorses on the waves of the sea. A mix that, judging by the warmth with which the shy Logan Lerman and the statuesque Alexandra Daddario were welcomed, is proving to be a winning recipe.

How does it feel to make a movie like Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Sea of ​​Monsters?

Logan Lerman: Being an adventure film is continuous fun. I enjoyed shooting every scene, especially that of Polyphemus. It was nice to come back for the second time to step into Percy’s shoes and find the akmics I had greeted at the end of the first episode’s reprimand.

What is the best and worst part of your job?

Alexandra Daddario: I feel very lucky to be able to do this job, be a role model for young people, tell good stories and be able to meet the public that loves me. There are no particularly bad aspects of this job, even if sometimes there are more difficult moments than others.

Logan Lerman: Right now I can’t think of anything negative. It’s big business and I’m happy to be a part of it.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Sea of ​​Monsters: Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario with Giffoni fans

Alexandra, in Percy Jackson you play Annabeth, a very strong and determined woman. Do you resemble your character in life?

Alexandra Daddario: Playing Annabeth was very enjoyable. He is a very determined character, like the one in Rick Riordan’s novels. Of course each of us has a weak side to their character, but I’m happy that Annabeth is a positive role model for young women.

How do you find yourself working together?

Logan Lerman: Great. We are close friends so it was great to work together. Some time passed between the first and second films, so it was strange to meet again after a few years, but it was also very good.

Alexandra Daddario: When I was cast as Annabeth I left New York to move to Los Angeles so my life changed. Working with Logan was great, but all of Percy’s cast helped me settle in Los Angeles and became my second family.

And how was the experience with the other actors in the franchise?

Alexandra Daddario: It was great to be able to work with incredible actors like Pierce Brosnan or Rosario Dawson, who before I could only see in the cinema.

Logan Lerman: We were together 14 hours a day and we became very close. A real family for the whole time of processing, as we had abandoned our homes for four months.

Have you read Rick Riordan’s books?

Alexandra Daddario: I read the first book before shooting the first film and the second before Percy Jackson and the Olympians: the sea of ​​monsters. They are very beautiful, they work well so I can’t wait to read the rest of the saga.

Logan Lerman: My favorite book is definitely The sea of ​​monsters, the second book in the saga.

What is your favorite part of Percy Jackson 2?

Logan Lerman: As I said earlier the part of Polyphemus. I am a huge fan of Greek mythology that I studied in school and this is one of the figures that fascinates me the most.

Alexandra Daddario: I also really love the scene with Polyphemus and I like the part where Percy finds out he has a stepbrother. It is a very beautiful and touching part.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: The Sea of ​​Monsters: Logan Lerman and Alexandra Daddario at Giffoni Experience 2013

What do you recommend to young actors who want to follow in your footsteps?

Logan Lerman: The most important thing is to follow your instincts. It is important to attend a school, to train, but instinct always guides us in our choices so if you believe that it is something you can do, do it without fear.

Alexandra Daddario: Follow your heart and do your best.

Giffoni welcomed you warmly. What do you like most about Italy?

Logan Lerman: I love everything about Italy. The people I have met so far are so kind and generous. I will be trivial, but I will mention the culture and the food and I say that I come from Los Angeles, a very young city with very little history.

Alexandra Daddario: My surname is Italian. My roots are here and I love this country. My father lived in Rome as a child as well as my cousins ​​so I am very proud of my origins.

When you started acting, did your parents help your career or hinder you?

Logan Lerman: My family has always supported me, even though at first they hoped I would find a real job and keep acting just for fun. They did not believe that this could become a profession.

Alexandra Daddario: My parents sent me to an acting school as a child so it’s a bit of their fault that I’m an actress. At first I chose to study acting as an extracurricular activity, but then I started to get some small parts on tv and from there my career took off. I must say that my parents support me, if I’m happy they are too.

How does it feel to be role models for so many kids?

Logan Lerman: I think it’s a big responsibility, but it also feels so strange to me.

Alexandra Daddario: I remember when I was a teenager and I had models that I respected in the entertainment world. I used to go to Broadway outside the theaters to meet the actors and ask them for autographs. Today it is nice to be on the other side too, to play characters in which the audience can reflect. We all need models.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Sea of ​​Monsters

What role are you most attached to?

Logan Lerman: Choosing a role, among those played, is really difficult. The role that has opened many doors for me is that of Percy. When I was 14 I made a film that went very well. I thought it offered me a lot of opportunities, so when I came across four scripts that I liked I hoped they would become films, but back then there were no filmmakers ready to invest in me. Now I’m looking for big stories, but also small, valuable films aimed at people my age.

Alexandra Daddario: I hope to have the opportunity to play many different roles, but for now the most important is Annabeth. This was my passpartout in the world of cinema.

Logan, what is the strangest thing you’ve ever done in your life?

Logan Lerman: Giving the first kiss.

Who are your heroes?

Logan Lerman: Definitely the filmmakers I respect, like Kubrick and Fincher.

How do you explain the reason for the worldwide success of the Percy Jackson saga?

Logan Lerman: As a child I loved the Harry Potter saga, even if Percy Jackson is not comparable. The story of a normal boy involved in an extraordinary situation is something that fascinates the public because it mirrors him. Percy has dyslexia, he’s a normal guy with a lot of problems and suddenly finds himself empowered and involved in fantastic situations.

Alexandra Daddario: Taking kids with problems and showing that they too can do great things, become extraordinary people, can encourage the audience.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians: Sea of ​​Monsters: Logan Lerman in one scene

What do you foresee for your working future?

Logan Lerman: The job uncertainty in this job creates problems for me on the one hand, but on the other I like it. It is one of the most exciting aspects of our profession. My brother and my best friends are my advisors, they help me keep my feet on the ground and tell me what’s right and what’s wrong. I am very aware of being lucky and I try to enjoy this moment to the fullest, also because I know how difficult it is today to find one’s own path.

Alexandra Daddario: Being an actress is very difficult because you never know if you will work again. You always have to improve and put up with the criticism that is part of the game anyway. Criticism is not to be taken personally and this is one of the first things you learn to survive in an industry that is still wonderful. So far I have played young characters, but now I am growing up and I am offered more mature roles, which allow me to grow. They are less perfect characters than Annabeth, but they make me evolve as an actress.

Logan, Darren Aronofsky called you to play Noah. What can you tell us about the film?

Logan Lerman: I play Ham. The movie is great, intense, but I can’t get into trouble with the studio by anticipating too much. I can tell you only one thing: you will like it.