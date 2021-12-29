Tech

Logan Paul fuses 15 Game Boys into an ‘artist’s table’: the community is furious

Not satisfied with the controversy sparked by his latest $ 3.5 million investment in rare Pokemon cards, the famous YouTuber, actor and boxer Logan Paul has sent Game Boy fans into a rage deciding, yes, to create a table by merging 15 models of the historic Nintendo portable console.

In a series of videos shared on his very popular social media profiles, Logan Paul proudly displays the fruits of his latest creative project: a coffee table made up of a two-tone metal frame inspired by the Poké Balls and a semi-transparent base molded by encapsulating fifteen Game Boy Colors in a mold. inside which he poured some epoxy.

The choice of forever harness the Game Boys in the resin of the table, and therefore without resorting to alternative solutions such as sealed display cases or common exhibitors, has prompted thousands of retrogaming enthusiasts to vehemently express their dissent towards Logan Paul and his latest “design project”.

The protest unleashed on social networks and on industry forums is also involving many fans of the same youtuber and 26-year-old actor, with messages of support and parallel initiatives launched online to challenge, in turn, the attitude of retrogaming fans.

And you, what do you think about it? Before leaving you to the comments, we remind you that on the pages of Everyeye.it you will find our special to celebrate 30 years of the Game Boy.

