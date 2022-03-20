Logan Paul in WWE, because it is not his fault, but the one who made him compadre

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul in an 8 round fight in June 2021. | Photo: Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

logan paul It is not gold coin. It is not to everyone’s liking; Despite this, he became one of the digital entertainment messiah. Though he tries, he’s also not destined to be the next combat sports megastar. The popularity which he enjoys places him in a privileged position before the eyes of the tycoons of the show. Everything that involves it is safe money. WWE He is very clear about it, and that is why he invited him to compete in a fight.

And it is that it has a factor that elevates it to the quality of untouchable before the business: a enviable range within their official platforms. More of 52 million people combined closely follow his career as an influencer in Youtube, Instagram and Twitter. Some accompany him from his takeoff through the extinct Came on 2013. Others have joined after his foray into boxing. Perhaps a smaller amount, after his brief wrestling adventure.

Such is its relevance that the legendary Floyd Mayweather Jr. came back from retirement in order to accept a exhibition fight in 2021. Although the emblem of boxing was superior in each of the eight rounds that he played against the so-called Maverick, his presentation in the ring was the least of his interests. With a 50-0 as a professionaland without an overall winner, its legitimacy was not at risk.

I just wanted to win. Do not overwhelm him or make it clear who was in charge on the canvas, since it would have been an offense to compare both trajectories. What’s more, Paul always represented the classic underdog who unsuccessfully tried to bring down the colossus. For Money it was like “rob a bank legally”. He fulfilled what he longed for: collect a large sum of money. According to Semana, he would have pocketed close to $65 million. He has always been a businessman.

June 6, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. (Green Trunks) fights Logan Paul (Yellow Trunks) during an exhibition boxing match at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

The World WrestlingEntertainment (WWE) prioritizes show over discipline. The formula has worked for him historically, he seeks the financial well-being of his company. In his squad he has countless athletes with great qualities in the ring, he even shapes prospects with his vision of the game. It is not a mere question of talent, but of better sell your television product.

The participation of logan paul in your programs helps you reach horizons where it has no presence. It is not his fault that they have selected him as one of his biggest bets for Wrestlemania, the most important annual function of the company. Your situation is similar to that of Johnny Knoxvillethe protagonist of Jackass who will see the faces with the gladiator sami zayn.

Fit like a fish in the water next to The Mizhis teammate, the man who emerged from mtv and suffered rejection for coming from an environment other than sports. But that through his character, carved in the purest style of Hollywoodhe overcame by establishing himself as two time world champion. The connection pays for the influencer’s narrative. The duo will collide with the iconic Rey Mysterio and his son Dominic.

Adding names from popular culture allows WWE conquer audiences not available on their usual radar. They want more people to consume their merchandise at all costs.to. Who cares if some of the scheduled contests lack creative planning behind them, given that they came about in a hurry, or if only a handful of matchups stand out among the eleven announced so far.

It’s like covering the sun with a finger. None of that doesn’t matter if a small portion of the fans of logan paul attend the AT&T Stadium from Arlington, Texas to live the feat of his idol and his followers at an international level they acquire the pay per view. The emporium desperately wants to replicate the boom it achieved with bad bunny. The result might not be so accurate.

