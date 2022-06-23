Logan Paul reveals the big crop he got from The Rock!

Simple YouTuber a few years ago, Logan Paul stands today as an influential personality of the planet fight. The Maverick, however, did not wait to have this status to rub shoulders with The Rock, who, according to his own admission, would have been greatly disappointed.

A year after his surprising draw against Floyd Mayweather, his fans are still wondering who will be the next opponent he will face in the ring. Solid against the former world boxing champion, Logan Paul will hardly find a more prestigious rival. In the meantime, he seems to be moving away somewhat from the world of boxing, and being talked about in other ways.

Thanks to his huge audience, the American influencer manages to create buzz through the content he shares on the networks. His recent video where his dog puts him down, for example, made Jon Jones react in person. The rest of the time, he stays in the news with big media releases, made as part of his Impaulsive podcast, or in other shows. This has been the case again for the past few hours.

Logan Paul’s guilty confession about his hero The Rock

Recent guest of True Geordie Podcast, Logan Paul had to mention the name of one of his models who disappointed him in the past. Without hesitation, the Maverick then pronounced that of… Dwayne Johnson, aka “The Rock”. Very close to the latter a few years ago, he however had to give up on their relationship following his big bad buzz in 2017, when he posted a video showing a corpse filmed in the Aokigahara forest, in the Japan:

After what happened in Japan, I found myself at rock bottom, and rightly so. I was down mentally, and I got a call from my publicist, who was also representing Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and she was like, “Hey, Dwayne asked that you erase all the photos and videos you made with him. »

If the YouTuber immediately understood and accepted his idol’s request, he however criticized him for not having taken this step directly with him:

I would have liked to receive a call or a text message from him. I thought we had a healthy relationship, that communication remained open between us, and it made me so sad that my hero didn’t want anything to do with me anymore. I was sad because I understood him, because I had screwed up badly.

From a business point of view, this request from The Rock made full sense. However, his method still does not work for Paul, who even admits to having snubbed the Hollywood star’s recent attempt at reconciliation!

I haven’t reconnected. It was he who did it, three months ago, by private message on Instagram. As if none of this had happened. He found one of my funny videos. I did not answer.

Abandoned by The Rock during his greatest controversy, Logan Paul regrets that the former wrestler did not take care to cut ties himself. A feeling that still seems to haunt the Youtuber today!