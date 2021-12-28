Logan Paul’s new creation is making the whole internet talk

Logan Paul is an American “handyman” influencer who may have recently done what appears to be a misstep against the gamer community. The youtuber would have in fact built from scratch a table made of Game Boy Color, and this has sent many fans into a rage, who are harshly criticizing his choice.

first epoxy resin project… GameBoy Colors & a metal Pokémon frame made for a nice little tabletop pic.twitter.com/oEtsxJcwyx – Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 26, 2021

The table was built by fixing the old consoles with fresh resin, obviously applied to each of the Game Boy Colors, also covered with the substance. In practice these are now almost irrecoverable, and this is what fans do not like: Logan Paul would have destroyed these old pearls (15, to be exact) for “trivial” reasons, and being that these, of course, are not more in production for years now, what the influencer did is seen as a total waste of resources (also pointing out the fact that some of the Game Boys used were in limited edition).

Probably no one would have raised such a fuss if the consoles used by the youtuber were already defective or out of order; regarding this there is still no certain answer, even if given the trend of his comments on his Twitter profile apparently he actually used working Game Boy Colors.

It goes without saying that an uproar is breaking out on Twitter: there are those who insult him heavily for having wasted such an important “heritage” for the gaming industry, and others who do not see where the problem is, being that it is his money and who decides what to do with it. In short, the internet is rather divided on this issue, even if it seems that the share of users against this creation is much greater. What do you think of it?