Logan – The Wolverine, why will Hugh Jackman no longer play the role?

Why did Australian actor Hugh Jackman decide to leave the X-Men franchise and his best-known role after Logan – The Wolverine?

Why the Australian actor Hugh Jackman decided to leave the X-Men franchise afterwards Logan – The Wolverine, third and last film dedicated to the solo adventures of the famous Canadian mutant? The answer is twofold, linked in two different ways to the longevity of the franchise: at the time of Jackman’s farewell, in fact, the film saga of mutants by 20th Century Fox dominated the screens for almost seventeen years.

Logan: Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen in a scene from the film

Hugh Jackman in an X-MEN image

Hugh Jackman justified his decision in this way: on the one hand, the age factor has to do with it. When he filmed the first X-Men he was 31 years old (turned on set), while during the filming of Logan – The Wolverine he was 47, an age that made it difficult to go on for long with a physically demanding role like that of Wolverine (without forgetting that the character, unlike his interpreter, does not age – or rather, he does so very slowly – thanks to his superhuman healing powers).

Logan3

On the other hand, as Jackman recounted at the time, he was also motivated by a chat with Jerry Seinfeld, who chose not to go on with his hit sitcom Seinfeld after the ninth season, despite the hefty rewards offered to him, because he believed that it was right to close before the public got bored. The Australian actor applied the same reasoning, choosing to say goodbye to Wolverine while he was still loved by viewers.

Logan: Hugh Jackman and Dafne Keen in a photo from the film

After that last adventure, however, there was a small derogation: Hugh Jackman granted the use of his image for the mid-credits of Deadpool 2, where Wade Wilson goes back in time and kills the “Deadpool” seen in X- Men – Origins: Wolverine, with Ryan Reynolds digitally inserted into archival material. However, it is highly unlikely that we will see him again in contexts like that of the Multiverse, although it is not excluded that he will lend himself to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in another role, as did Chris Evans and Ray Stevenson, for example.


