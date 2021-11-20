Logitech: HR leaders must prepare for new challenges

In the last year and a half, companies have had to adapt to the situation triggered by the pandemic and take action quickly to guarantee employees the possibility of working remotely, and safely, so as not to interrupt the business. In the coming months, however, it will be necessary to evaluate how to return to the office safely and guaranteeing the possibility of working in a hybrid manner. A challenge that is in the hands of HR departments who, according to Logitech, need to extend their skills and reach if they want to effectively manage the new organization of work.

Human Resources: Managers must lead

During the emergency it was the IT departments that took matters into their own hands, recovering the hardware and technological solutions to ensure business continuity, allowing employees to work from their homes.

Now, however, the opposite problem arises: we need to think about returning to the office, bearing in mind that it will not be the same as before and the approach will tend to be hybrid, with some days in the presence and others spent working remotely. And this time, according to the division Logitech Video Collaboration, it will be up to HR to manage the situation optimally.

The leading role will be in the hands of HR managers, who will have to extend their skills and reach to adapt to a new way of conceiving work organization.

“Technology is playing a major role in helping to improve the hybrid mode of work, which is increasingly used” stated today Giulio Nadalutti, Senior Account Manager Video Collaboration Logitech, during his speech on “Remote Working: The Importance of Visual and Emotional Engagement” held at the ‘Human Resources’ Forum. “In this context, a reshaping of the organizational and training processes of the workforce is necessary, because staying actively connected and involved, trying to feel close even when you are far away, shortening distances and improving ’emotional’ productivity are challenges that we can win together. The evolution towards the emergence of hybrid work has brought to the fore the need to remodel organizational processes and the approach to a different way of relating. All this can only happen with quality video collaboration products and solutions, easy to use not only for the IT manager but also for the employees and which are guaranteed by certifications for the main platforms such as Zoom, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams.