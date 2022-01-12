Logitech Signature M650 Mouse: Small, portable and surprisingly ergonomic

The mouse one of the peripherals that we use the most during our day and it is important that it is ergonomic and precise. In this segment Logitech certainly one of the historical names and today the brand born in Switzerland presents the new range of M650 Signature mice, made up of models Signature M650 wireless e Signature M650 for Business.

The attention to ergonomics evidenced by the fact that both models are available in two sizes: one standard, suitable for small and medium-sized hands, and one more great, on the other hand, is more suitable for those with bigger hands.

Logitech Signature M650

An essential design is that of the new mouse, which we had the opportunity to preview in the version Signature M650 wireless in standard size and graphite livery. The upper surface, which integrates the two keys, is smooth, but with a slightly matte finish and with the slightly hollowed key area. The central area of ​​the upper part has a different finish and integrates the status LED and the rubberized wheel: also in this case a slightly hollow shape allows you to guide your finger well towards the wheel, also offering a comfortable support and rest area. On the left side we find the two zoom keys, characterized by the same finish of the upper area and by a design that creates a small recess between the two, which guides the thumb well and also in this case creates a comfortable support and rest area. The finishing of the sides, characterized by a generous, double recess: the entire surface is dotted to create an anti-slip effect and the surface ribs make finger grip even better.





Among the particularities is the SilentTouch technology the keys are equipped with, which reduces the noise of clicks by 90% compared to a mouse like Logitech M185: it might seem like a trifle, but this feature is very functional for silent use, be it during work calls or when you work in a shared desk in the office or in co-working spaces.

Although it is a small mouse, it is also excellent to take with you on the move, I must say that it amazed me for its ergonomics and effectiveness and can easily become the main mouse, especially for those who, like me, have a very large desk in the remote home workstation. small.

The mouse offers two connection modes, via Bluetooth Low Energy or Logi Bolt USB receiver, and is compatible with Windows, macOS, Linux, Chrome OS, ipadOS and Android operating systems. Instant connection via the Logi Bolt USB receiver. The receiver is hidden inside the battery compartment and is small enough to always be left in the USB port of the laptop. Power supplied by an AA-size alkaline battery: Logitech supplies one and claims a lifespan of approximately two years.

The Signature M650 range is also environmentally friendly, thanks to a sustainable design and control over the entire life cycle of the materials used. At Logitech, the products are designed to offer a good user experience, but at the same time able to minimize the environmental impact. In fact, a part of the Signature M650’s plastic components made with post-consumer recycled plastic (PCR), more precisely 64% for the graphite color, 26% for the off-white and pink variant. Logitech’s PCR program reflects the company’s commitment to a more sustainable approach, ensuring a second life for plastic in consumer electronics products.

Price and availability

The M650 Signature range mice will be available by the end of January 2022 at retail price of 44.99. Signature M650 for Business will also be available soon.

For the price and the features it offers, the Logitech Signature M650 mouse has amazed us for its effectiveness and ergonomics and can represent a very interesting alternative for those looking for a mouse to always carry with them (especially in the standard version), but which can also become one tool to be used on the work PC for whole days.