Loja doctors meet to give academic workshops

A pathology is growing. digestive problems They are increasing rapidly and are currently one of the ten leading causes of mortality.

For this reason, many doctors from Loja meet here Gastro Forum Loja 2023An educational and scientific program that promotes, deepens and exchanges cutting-edge and innovative knowledge for the timely diagnosis and appropriate treatment of these types of diseases.

“Many people believe that We all suffer from fatty liver Or worse, they do not know how to treat them correctly and the course serves to dispel these doubts,” argued Irwin Castro, gastroenterologist and speaker at Gastro Forum 2023.

some of the Subject Topics that will be addressed in the program are: Gastric cancer, tumor markers in the digestive tract, gastroesophageal reflux disease, digestive disorders in COVID, food intolerances and the role of cannabinoids.

Doc is targeted at health professionals who provide medical care in various health care centers. first and second level And which, in one way or another, have inflicted digestive interference on users.

This event is going to happen 9 and 10 November In Loja city. Registration will take place on the first day and the speakers’ intervention will begin in the afternoon. Academic day has been completed on 10th November.

