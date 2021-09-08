Loki: Chris Hemsworth was also in episode 5

Thor of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth, participated, in some way, in the last episode of the series Loki by Disney +. Are you curious to find out what it is?

Loki and the mysterious presence of Chris Hemsworth

Director Kate Herron confirmed her presence in the most recent episode of the live-action series Loki, from Chris hemsworth, the famous actor who has long been associated, in the minds of fans, with the film version of the character of Thor.

It was talked about during a discussion on the ForAllNerds podcast, of which a clip was posted on Instagram about it. Speaking of how pleased she was with the creative team’s contributions to add little touches of style and humor to the fifth episode of the series, Herron said:

“And Throg, of course. We recorded Chris Hemsworth for that, by the way… it’s a completely new recording. Not recycled“.

This confirms that Thor’s original voice in frog version, also known as Throg, belongs to the actor who plays Thor in the MCU!

You can find the video clip below:

The introduction of the amphibious incarnation of Thor was originally planned for the first episode of the series, but his scene was not inserted within that episode. The title of episode 5, Journey into the mystery, comes from the 1962 comic in which Thor first appears. In the episode, Throg is trapped underground in a sealed jar as Loki approaches the hiding place of his alternate selves.

Writer Eric Martin noted:

“Comic book fans will notice the Thunder Frog in that jar. We actually shot a scene for the Time Theater in Ep 1 where Loki is punched by Thor frog, but we had to cut it.“.

Created by Michael Waldron and directed by Kate Herron, Loki stars Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Owen Wilson as Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Ravonna Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku as Hunter B-15, Tara Strong as Miss Minutes, Eugene Cordero as Casey , Sasha Lane as Hunter # 20 and Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie, with Richard E. Grant and Jack Veal.

The new episodes of Loki are available for preview every Wednesday on Disney +.