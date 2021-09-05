LOKI: Chris Hemsworth’s cameo revealed in the fifth episode

Chris Hemsworth starred in the Loki TV series with a secret cameo

Apparently too Chris Hemsworth got to participate in the Loki TV series, with a secret cameo that saw him involved as a voice actor.

The star, who plays Thor at the cinema, “appeared” in the fifth episode of the series directed by Kate Herron. During the events of the episode in question, Loki he finds himself in the Void, a “landfill” world where the residues of people and objects deleted from the TVA spend their last days of life before being permanently erased from existence.

And just during the episode we can fleetingly see Throg, an alternate version of Thor stuck in the body of a The latter tries desperately to get out of a jar and, according to the director’s claims, Chris Hemsworth was briefly called up for that role to record original lines.

According to Herron, in reality the presence of Throg was initially much more than a simple cameo, but a more central presence like the variants of Loki during the episode in question.