Loki, in episode 5 of the tv series there is also Chris Hemsworth

The great success of the Marvel TV series continues, leading MCU fans into Phase 4. After “ WandaVision ” And “ The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ”, Space for“ Loki ”. The latter is probably the most important of the three, considering the effects of Multiverse , officially introduced by the show with Tom Hiddleston , on upcoming films.

Marvel movie fans have had the opportunity to know and study this timeline very carefully for more than 10 years. From the first “Iron Man” to “Avengers: Endgame” and “Spider-Man: Far From Home”. A step towards the future has now been officially taken and it is clear that nothing will ever be the same again.

The Multiverse allows you to explore incredibly varied storylines, for example by featuring a large number of different Loki in the same show. The new Marvel Studios TV series has almost come to an end and the fifth episode, the penultimate, is certainly the one that surprised and amused the public the most. Space for a cameo of excellence, that of Chris Hemsworth , appeared in somewhat unusual guise.

Chris Hemsworth in Loki

deepening





What If …?, The trailer for the new Marvel animated series

The “Loki” series, featured in the Disney + e also visible on Sky Q and NOW, showed different versions of the god of deceptions. The funniest is undoubtedly the animal one. An alligator Loki who excited the public, who enjoyed memes and fan art on the web.

It is not too surprising, therefore, that there is a non-human version of Thor, specifically speaking of the Throg frog. In the fifth episode we go to the discovery of the Void, this desolate dimension, at the end of time, where the Time Variance Authority he throws the discarded variants, waiting for Alioth to kill them.

Accompanied by three other Lokis, Tom Hiddleston reaches their underground hideout. As they descend, however, the camera lingers on what is hidden under layers of soil. Stuck in a glass jar is the frog Throg, a variant of the thunder god Thor. Impossible not to notice the little being, which emits a desperate cry: “Aahhh”.

Here is the cameo of Chris Hemsworth, who lent his voice for this very short line. Director Kate Herron, interviewed by “For All Nerds”, explained how it is about her voice and, above all, a new recording. No past audio was used: “It’s not recycled, it’s his voice and he recorded it for this scene”.

An element that represents a simple divertissement for fans but which, at the same time, officially opens the doors to variants of other famous Marvel characters. Something that will be shown in “What if…?”, New Marvel series. It cannot be excluded, however, that this aspect is also analyzed in non-animated productions, with famous actors in flesh and blood.