Loki, Jonathan Majors says: “This is how I hid my role in the series”

Jonathan Majors has revealed the method he used to be able to keep the secret about his role in the TV series Loki, that of Kang the Conqueror. Majors attended the show starring Tom Hiddleston as the famous half-brother of the God of Thunder, Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth in the MCU.

Since the first rumors about Loki’s plot there were several rumors about the possibility that the head of the Time Variance Authority was Kang the Conqueror. The theory later proved correct.

Appearing in the season finale, Majors was identified as the One Who Remains; throughout the episode he explained to Loki and Sylvie who he was and the reason for his actions. Not satisfied with the answer, Sylvie decided to kill him, causing several timelines to break from the one created by the Time Variance Authority.

Jonathan Majors talked about the experiences lived in Loki and how he managed to deny his involvement in the series until the end. That’s how:“I don’t talk to people much. I just keep a low profile. You have this little secret, you feel like Mary.”.
Here she is synopsis of Loki:“In Marvel Studios’ Loki, the fickle villain Loki (Tom Hiddleston) reprises his role as the God of Evil in a new series taking place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Directed by Kate Herron, with Michael Waldron as lead writer, the series stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw “.

The first season is available for streaming on Disney +. Check out our review of the Loki ending.

